Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- It sounds like he’s getting close to shifting the focus to next season, but White Sox general manager Rick Hahn isn’t ready to throw in the towel on this season just yet.

Despite the White Sox being 6 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot in the American League, Hahn is clinging to a sliver of hope in the remaining 52 games.

“Until there is an ‘X’ next to our name (in the standings), we’ll approach this like there is a shot,” he said, prior to the White Sox’s 8-2 win to start a series Monday against the Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. “It doesn’t really change how 25 guys in (the clubhouse) and the coaching staff goes about their business. Their focus will remain on trying to win that night’s ballgame. As for us in the front office, obviously we have to be cognizant of where we sit in the standings and how each loss makes that road to the playoffs a little more difficult to travel down. So, we’re aware of the situation and we’re aware of what potentially needs to be done in the coming weeks, but for me in that clubhouse, the focus has to be on winning that night’s ballgame.”

Hahn, who stood pat at the July 31 non-waivers trade deadline, is taking a similar tact to potential trades that require the waivers process. If he doesn’t feel the trade improves the White Sox in the long and short term, he’s not going to do it.

“We aren’t to the point yet where we’re necessarily looking strictly at the future,” Hahn said. “As we get deeper into August and if things don’t improve, that is something we’ll have to take seriously, but at this point we’re still having the same approach of looking for long-term fits that could help this year and beyond.”

As for looking back at the trade deadline with regret for not making any trades, Hahn has no interest in going down that path. Many thought he would trade pending free agent right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who might have fetched a nice haul in prospects, but that’s ancient history to Hahn now.

“I don’t think it’s real healthy to do that,” he said. “The best way to look at things is to make as good a decision as you can at the time, based on the information you have at that time. And obviously we were real comfortable with the path we decided to go down on the 31st or leading up to the 31st. If we’re presented with another opportunity to potentially make the team better or start looking at the future, we’ll make that decision based on the information available at that time.”

Hahn also said he’s not under a directive from the White Sox’s upper management to attempt a salary purge through the waivers process. For now, they’re still buying into this season until they see that ‘X’ in the standings.

They came into this series on the heels of being swept at the Kansas City Royals and just 2-8 in their previous 10 games, but the memory of a seven-game winning streak at the tail end of July is still fresh.

“Obviously the up-and-down nature (of this season) has been frustrating,” Hahn said. “The positive news is we do have a lot of schedule left and are playing a lot of the teams we are chasing, so we still have an opportunity here. It’s important for us to shake off as quickly as we can these tough one-run losses and get going (now).”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-5, 2.78 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 4-4, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon (4-4, 5.00) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday in the second game of a series against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. Rodon, who has struggled with command in his past few starts, isn’t being considered for a stint in the bullpen to help iron out the problem. Manager Robin Ventura isn’t a fan of the bullpen notion. ”Any guy that comes in form the bullpen, he has to throw strikes,“ Ventura said. ”That’s No. 1, a guy that comes in out of the pen. It doesn’t do you any god to have a guy coming out of the pen that doesn’t throw strikes, so for him, he’s a starter and I think he has the shot to be able to do that and he has to take advantage of that and take control of that.

--LHP Chris Sale got back to his dominating form Monday in the White Sox’s 8-2 win to start a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale, who had allowed seven runs in each of his previous two starts, went 7 1/3 innings, struck out seven and allowed just two runs on five hits. He did a better job of mixing his pitches than his prior two outings and kept the Angels guessing, which made his high-90s fastball even more overpowering.

--C Tyler Flowers started behind the plate for the White Sox on Monday in their 8-2 win to start a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. This past weekend, Flowers needed a bag of fluid injected into his body to ward off effects of possible dehydration during a series in Kansas City. He felt much better Monday and proved it by going 2-for-4 and hitting a 405-foot home run to dead center field off Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker. It was his first home run since July 1 at the St. Louis Cardinals.

--RF Avisail Garcia is still learning how to pick out good pitches and drive them with authority at the major-league level, but his learning curve has taken a significant incline lately. Garcia went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs in the White Sox’s 8-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night and has now hit four home runs in his past six games. Prior to the hot spell, Garcia hadn’t homered since June 8 for a homerless drought of 46 games. “He’s working on stuff and it’s part of his maturity and his experience that he’s going through,” manager Robin Ventura said. “It didn’t happen right away. I think he’s starting to understand a little bit more that he’s a strong kid, and when he hits it on the barrel and gets it in the air, it’s gonna go. That’s part of the maturation process for him, that he’s got to go through.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think that says a lot about our team. Tough road trip (we’re coming off), three one-run ballgames. Those are kind of hard to swallow sometimes, but what a way to start off (this series) on the right foot at home.” -- LHP Chris Sale, who struck out seven and gave up five hits in the win over the Angels Monday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson