Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- The White Sox’s initial concern when J.B. Shuck strained his left hamstring July 31 is that it might take longer to heal than a normal stint on the 15-day disabled list would provide.

It’s starting to look like those fears were unfounded.

Shuck has tested his hamstring this week, took grounders in left field Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field, prior to the White Sox’s 3-0 victory against the Los Angeles Angels, and might begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues soon.

“I’ve been (testing) it the last couple days and every day I get a little bit stronger and get a little bit more explosive on the running,” Shuck said. “It’s still feeling pretty good.”

At the time of the injury, Shuck was starting to get a little more playing time in the outfield. He had already become manager Robin Ventura’s best bat off the bench for pinch-hit situations and had started to play more in right field during Avisail Garcia‘a long offensive slump.

Shuck is hitting .278 with 11 RBIs in 97 at-bats this season, and he’s not the only injured utility player nearing the start of a rehab assignment. Emilio Bonifacio, who went on the 15-day DL with an oblique strain July 29, is also nearing a return.

“We’re happy with where they’re at at this point,” Ventura said. “Once they go out and start playing, we’re going to get a better idea of what they can do. It’s one thing to go out here and run around a little bit, but once you play, it’s a whole lot different (story) as far as reacting, especially with a hamstring.”

RECORD: 53-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-1, 2.45 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 6-9, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (6-9, 4.79) will start for the White Sox in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angeles on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks took a loss in his last start, Aug. 7 at the Kansas City Royals, but only allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He also struck out six. Danks has been pleased with the return of some velocity to his fastball the past couple starts and it has shown in his stat line. He has 14 strikeouts combined in his past two starts, after whiffing 15 total in his previous four outings.

--LHP Carlos Rodon had the best start of his brief career to lead the White Sox to a 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Battling command issues in his previous three starts, Rodon got into a quick jam in the first inning. It turned out to be a tone-setter for the rest of his performance. He escaped without damage and struck out CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols back-to-back with runners on first and second. Rodon set career highs by pitching seven innings and striking out 11, allowing four hits and just one walk. The 11 strikeouts are the second most by a White Sox rookie in franchise history, trailing only Jason Bere’s 12 in 1993, also against the Angels.

--OF J.B. Shuck fielded ground balls into left field and played some light catch in the outfield prior to the White Sox’s 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Shuck, on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain, is nearing the start of a minor-league rehab assignment. He’s been testing his hamstring this week with stops and starts, and change of direction movements, and said it feels good. “I’ve been (testing) it the last couple days and every day I get a little bit stronger and get a little bit more explosive on the running,” Shuck said.

--UTL Emilio Bonifacio was sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Bonifacio has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 29 with a strained left oblique muscle. OF J.B. Shuck (left hamstring strain) might also begin a rehab assignment this week. “We’re happy with where they’re at at this point,” manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday. “Once they go out and start playing, we’re going to get a better idea of what they can do. It’s one thing to go out here and run around a little bit, but once you play, it’s a whole lot different (story) as far as reacting, especially with a hamstring.”

--1B Adam LaRoche didn’t start in the White Sox’s 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday and could see his playing time reduced as a result of his season-long struggles at the plate. Manager Robin Ventura said he might try to get LF Melky Cabrera some rest by playing him at DH, having rookie Trayce Thompson play LF and keeping a glove on the hand of slugging 1B Jose Abreu. That plan could change when injured OF J.B. Shuck comes off the 15-day disabled list, but for now LaRoche will likely stay in the dugout most games.

--OF Trayce Thompson is giving the White Sox something to think about in his brief exposure to the major leagues. Thompson, 24, is hitting .444 in nine at bats since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte Aug. 3, and clubbed his first career homer Tuesday night in Chicago’s 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels. “It kind of felt like I’ve been there before,” said Thompson, whose older brothers and father all played in the NBA. “It’s something I’ll remember forever, that’s for sure.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For him this is the first go-around, and he knows exactly who those guys are. I‘m sure he’s watched them for the last couple of years and heard about them. I thought he handled it great.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, of rookie LHP Carlos Rodon, who fanned Angels stars Mike Trout (0-for-4) and Albert Pujols (0-for-4) for the first two outs of the first inning, with two runners on base Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UTL Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29. Bonifacio was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 11.

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He said the hamstring felt good Aug. 11 and that he might be nearing a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson