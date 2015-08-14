Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The White Sox’s effort to help Adam LaRoche find his swing hinges on taking some time off this week.

LaRoche didn’t start for a second straight day in the White Sox’s 3-2 win in 13 innings Wednesday to conclude a series against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field, but flew out to center as a pinch hitter in the ninth.

Combined with an off day Thursday for the White Sox, manager Robin Ventura hopes the time off helps LaRoche reset his approach mentally before a series this weekend against the crosstown rival Cubs.

“He’ll be in there probably Friday,” Ventura said. “There’s time to go in the cage and work on it and clear your head. Again, we’re going to need him to hit well if we’re going to make a run at (a playoff spot). We want him to be a part of it. He’s an important piece of that.”

LaRoche, who’s hitting .165 with one home run in his last 34 games, was one of the veteran free agents signed by the White Sox last winter. He took the place of former Chicago DH/1B Adam Dunn, who also struggled in that role.

Ventura didn’t rule out the possibility of LaRoche outright losing his starting role, but he’d much rather have him snap out of the funk.

“Anybody can lose their job, but I know we’re better if he hits and produces like we know he can,” Ventura said. “Everybody has the chance of not playing and basically losing that opportunity. I hope he does well enough that he stays in there, but everybody has the ability to not play if somebody else is doing better.”

Until injured utility players J.B. Shuck and Emilio Bonifacio are activated from the 15-day disabled list, Ventura is using rookie outfielder Trayce Thompson to spell LaRoche and others. Tuesday he used left fielder Melky Cabrera in the DH role and played Thompson in left. Wednesday, Thompson played center field and Adam Eaton handled the DH role from the lead-off spot.

As for LaRoche, who didn’t hit a single home run in July, Ventura thinks it might be mostly mental at this point.

“You get to a point where you try to be too perfect,” Ventura said. “Everything you try to hit, you’re not quite as confident going after it and letting it fly and at least thinking about the things you can control. It can be a mental thing. There’s got to be some sort of mechanical thing, but I think it also is tied mentally, to being confident, that feeling you want to have.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-58

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 6-5, 3.73 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-7, 4.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF J.B. Shuck began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday. He went 0-for3 with a strikeout.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (8-7, 4.62) will start against his former team Friday in the opener of a crosstown rivalry series against the Chicago Cubs. He’ll be trying to put a stop to recent struggles on the mound, which have led to consecutive starts that lasted just 4 2/3 innings and resulted in losses. Samardzija was traded by the Cubs last season to the Oakland A’s and will make his first career appearance against the team that drafted and developed him. He’ll likely be fired up, which could be a good thing or a bad thing for the White Sox. “It can be either, but I expect it to be good stuff,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I expect it to be good. I would expect him to be secretly looking forward to it. Just being a competitor, he would probably enjoy it.”

--LHP John Danks didn’t get the win as a payoff, but the veteran starter threw another strong outing for the White Sox on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field. He took a no-decision in Chicago’s 3-2 win in 13 innings to conclude a series against the Los Angeles Angels, but did his part by allowing just one run in 7 1/3 innings. During his past six starts (36 innings), Danks has posted a 2.75 ERA, which includes one outing in which he allowed six earned runs.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche took a seat to start the game for the second straight night in the White Sox’s 3-2 win in 13 innings to conclude a series Wednesday with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. LaRoche is hitting .165 in his last 34 games and has only one homer in that span. He didn’t hit any home runs in July and manager Robin Ventura felt it was time to give the struggling veteran a couple days off. “You get to a point where you try to be too perfect,” Ventura said. “Everything you try to hit, you’re not quite as confident going after it and letting it fly, and at least thinking about the things you can control. It can be a mental thing.”

--RHP Nate Jones said he felt fine Tuesday, the day after throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the White Sox’s 8-2 win Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Jones just returned from a long recovery and rehab process following Tommy John surgery and touched 100 mph on his fastball Monday. He was called upon again Wednesday and didn’t allow a run in his 2/3 of an inning in the White Sox’s 3-2 win in 13 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. “Everything was good (Tuesday),” Jones said. “Nothing other than the regular soreness for the next day. It’s no big deal, manageable. I could have thrown if I needed to that day. It was all good.”

--LF Melky Cabrera didn’t have a problem adjusting to the role of DH when he was put there Tuesday at U.S. Ceellular Field in the White Sox’s 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Angeles. Cabrera went 1-for-3 and drilled a two-run double while getting off his feet for most of the game to catch a little breather. Cabrera was back in left field Wednesday and went 0-for-6 in Chicago’s 3-2 win in 13 innings to sweep a three-game series against the Angels.

--CF Adam Eaton handled the DH role for the White Sox on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. It was the third time this season that Eaton, Chicago’s lead-off hitter, has been the DH. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t hold (the lead in the ninth), but I thought the bullpen did an outstanding job of coming in there. They were all wheeling and dealing, and got us to a point where we eventually win the game. We got in some tight spots and were able to withstand it, and we ended up winning.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after pulling out a 13-inning win over the Angels Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UTL Emilio Bonifacio (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 29. Bonifacio was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 11.

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson