Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Micker Adolfo, one of the Chicago White Sox’s top prospects, needed season-ending surgery to repair a fractured bone and ligament damage in his left ankle.

Adolfo, 18, injured the ankle in a recent Arizona League game while sliding into a base. He’s ranked as the White Sox’s No. 8 prospect by MLB.com.

“He suffered a painful injury, but we are fairly confident it won’t have any long-term impact on him,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Friday, prior to the start of a series against the crosstown rival Cubs at U.S. Cellular Field. “We are talking about a kid who would be a senior in high school right now. He certainly has youth on his side in terms of this recovery. We certainly have a great deal of development time ahead of us on our side, so that in all probability this is not a long-term major setback.”

Adolfo signed with the White Sox in July 2013 as an international free agent. In 22 games this season with the White Sox’s affiliate in the AZL, he hit .253 with no home runs and 10 RBIs in 22 games. He hit .218 with five homers and 21 RBIs last season in 46 games at the same development level in the minors.

“Obviously it’s disappointing he wasn’t able to get through the whole season healthy,” Hahn said. “You don’t want to minimize the impact of any injury. It’s unfortunate. It was painful. Unfortunately, it turned out to be surgical, but in terms of long-term impact on his ultimate major league career four, five or six years from now, we don’t think it will have any impact.”

Hahn also updated the status of second baseman Micah Johnson, who had a stint with the White Sox this season before being optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Hahn said Johnson is currently rehabbing a left hamstring injury and could be ready to return to the lineup for Charlotte in a week to 10 days.

Johnson might also be a candidate to get recalled to the White Sox when rosters expand in September.

RECORD: 54-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 13-6, 2.38 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-9, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (6-9, 3.59) will start for the White Sox on Saturday in the second game of a weekend series against the crosstown rival Cubs at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana leads the majors with 47 no-decisions since 2012, including his latest in his last start. Quintana took a no-decision Aug. 9 at the Kansas City Royals after allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. He comes into his next start with an 0-2 record, 3.54 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in three career starts against the Cubs.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija had a third straight rough outing for the White Sox and took the loss in a 6-5 defeat against the Cubs to start a series against their crosstown rival at U.S. Cellular Field. Samardzija, who broke into the majors with the Cubs, allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings. He served up three home runs, including two by LF Chris Coghlan and back-to-back homers in the fifth to Coghlan and 1B Anthony Rizzo. It was Samardzija’s third straight loss and he’s allowed six-plus runs in each of those outings.

--CF Adam Eaton continued to hit the ball well for the White Sox in a 6-5 loss to the crosstown rival Cubs on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Eaton went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer that briefly put them up 5-4 in the fourth inning, and has now hit safely in 24 of his last 26 games. He’s hitting .343 with with five home runs and 23 runs scored in that span.

--UTL Emilo Bonifacio was reinstated off the 15-day disabled list Friday by the White Sox. Bonifacio was placed on the DL on July 29 with a left oblique strain. Bonifacio is hitting .169 (13-for-77) in a reserve role for the White Sox, who optioned UTL Leury Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte to clear a roster spot. “It’s the same as having Leury around, but a different guy, a great clubhouse guy (who) can do a lot of different things,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Versatility-wise, it’s nice to have him back.”

--UTL Leury Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday by the White Sox in order to clear a roster spot for UTL Emilio Bonifacio to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Garcia got into seven games while filling in for Bonifacio and went 2-for-6 at the plate. He also made a couple of nice running catches in the White Sox’s 3-2 win in 13 innings Wednesday to sweep the Los Angeles Angels.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche got back into the starting lineup for the White Sox on Friday in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs at U.S. Cellular Field. LaRoche, mired in a season-long slump, didn’t start in the White Sox’s previous two games against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 0-for-4 and is hitting .158 with one home run and seven RBIs in his last 36 games. He has one home run since June 25, going without a homer in the entire month of July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think at that point it was tough to see and guys where throwing hard and just really shut it down. I think both bullpens have been doing that as of late.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on the bullpens in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 13.

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF/OF Emilio Bonafacio

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson