Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox think rookie outfielder Trayce Thompson is too good to send back to the minors right now.

Despite limited playing time during his first stint in the big leagues, Thompson has made a good impression on the front office and manager Robin Ventura.

Rather than optioning him back to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday to make room for outfielder J.B. Shuck to come off the 15-day disabled list, the White Sox designated veteran Emilio Bonifacio for assignment -- which could require the club buying out his contract for next season at the cost of $1 million.

“I think you look at what Trayce has done since he’s been up here, you have some options there,” Ventura said Sunday, when the White Sox avoided a sweep by beating the rival Chicago Cubs 3-1 at U.S. Cellular Field. “We are going to run into some lefties coming up here on the road trip (this week). He’s going to get some playing time. You like what he has done and it’s a credit to him and you have to make a decision based on that.”

Thompson has six hits in 12 at-bats, including his first career home run, and has played pretty well in the outfield. The younger brother of Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is just starting to make a name for himself in the Windy City, and now he’s sticking around for a while.

Bonifacio, meanwhile, is the odd man out. After signing him as a veteran bench presence last winter, the White Sox will likely look to trade him via the waivers process.

“With kind of the emergence of Trayce, you are getting Shuck back and you can have him as a pinch-hitter playing the outfield,” Ventura said. “You’ve got to be able to keep some guys who play in the infield and move around. It’s a tough one. That stuff is never easy. It didn’t really pan out the way we really saw it happening with (Bonifacio).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 5-4, 4.61) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-1, 2.53)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon (5-4, 4.61) will try to build off a great start in his last trip to the mound when he starts for the White Sox to start a series at the Los Angeles Angels. Rodon’s last start on Aug. 11 was also against the Angels. He pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed just four hits and struck out a career high 11, the most by a White Sox rookie since Jason Bere struck out 12 in a game Sept. 20, 1993, against the Angels.

--LHP Chris Sale is dominating again for the White Sox. The ace left-hander overpowered the Cubs on Sunday in the White Sox’s 3-1 victory to conclude a weekend series at U.S. Cellular Field, matching a career high 15 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. He struck out 12 through six innings and struck out the side in the first, fourth and seventh innings. He surpassed the 200 strikeout plateau for a third straight season to join Ed Walsh as the only two pitchers in White Sox history to have three straight seasons with at least that many whiffs. “He’s just scratching the surface of himself,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s outstanding. He’s been that way for several years and he’s going to keep getting better.”

--1B Jose Abreu hit a solo home run, his 22 homer of the season, and went 2-for-3 in the White Sox’s 3-1 win Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. Abreu has 14 extra-base hits and is hitting .329 in his last 22 games. “The only thing I can say is that if you’re healthy, you can be at your best and try to have your swing short, because that is going to give you an opportunity to hit a ball in every part of the strike zone,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “I don’t have an exact secret.”

--OF J.B. Shuck was reinstated off the 15-day disabled list by the White Sox on Sunday. Shuck, who went on the DL on Aug. 1 with a left hamstring strain, played three games on a rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte. Shuck is hitting .278 with six doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs in a backup role for the White Sox this season.

--UTL Emilio Bonifacio was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Sunday prior to a game against the Chicago Cubs. Bonifacio, 30, was the odd man out after reserve OF J.B. Shuck was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. Bonifacio, 30, is hitting .167 in 78 at bats for the White Sox this season, playing sparingly in a backup role.

--OF Trayce Thompson impressed the White Sox enough to keep him over veteran UTL Emilio Bonifacio, who was designated for assignment Sunday. The White Sox needed to open a spot on the 25-man active roster after OF J.B. Shuck was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, so they opted to eliminate Bonifacio rather than Thompson. The rookie has six hits in his first 12 at bats in the major leagues, including his first career home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think you look at what Trayce has done since he’s been up here, you have some options there. We are going to run into some lefties coming up here on the road trip (this week). He’s going to get some playing time. You like what he has done and it’s a credit to him and you have to make a decision based on that.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on OF Trayce Thompson

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 13. He was reinstated Aug. 16.

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck