Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was plunked by a pitch twice in Monday’s game against the Angels, increasing his season total to 14. That ranks fourth highest in the majors and second highest in the American League.
Abreu said he doesn’t think he’s a target, it’s just that he crowds the plate and pitchers pitch him inside. Still, it’s no fun getting hit.
“Nobody likes to get hit, but that’s part of baseball and part of the game,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “You have to keep going. You have to try to forget that and try not to feel fear. That’s going to change your approach. You have to take it like something normal.”
White Sox manager Robin Ventura has encouraged Abreu to wear and elbow guard, but Abreu has resisted.
Abreu has followed up his Rookie of the Year season with another strong year, though his numbers project to a slight drop-off from last year’s .317, 36-homer, 107-RBI campaign. This year, he’s hitting .297 with 22 homers and 670 RBIs.
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost two
NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-8, 4.78 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-9, 4.60 ERA)
--RHP Jeff Samardzija will start Wednesday against the Angels. Samardzija has lost three consecutive decisions, his longest losing streak since a four-game slide in April of 2013. He is 1-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.
--INF Emilio Bonifacio was released Tuesday, two days after being designated for assignment to make room for OF J.B. Shuck, who was activated from the disabled list. Bonifacio hit just .167 with no homers and four RBIs in 47 games.
--CF Adam Eaton has heated up since the All-Star break, hitting .321 (27 for 84) in his last 21 games, raising his season average from .247 to .261. Since the break, Eaton ranks third in the American League with 24 runs scored.
--LHP John Danks gave up three runs in the first inning but settled in and managed to go seven innings Tuesday against the Angels in a 5-3 loss. He gave up five runs (four earned) in all, on five hits and one walk. “Johnny was pretty good,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “After that first inning, he was tough. Command, throwing strikes has been much different than earlier. I think he has that confidence he can go in there and throw it, better velocity and that changeup, he’s got a great feel for now. And his curveball.”
MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT
--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 13. He was reinstated Aug. 16.
--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.
LHP Chris Sale
RHP Jeff Samardzija
LHP Jose Quintana
LHP John Danks
LHP Carlos Rodon
RHP David Robertson (closer)
RHP Jake Petricka
RHP Zach Putnam
LHP Zach Duke
RHP Nate Jones
LHP Dan Jennings
RHP Matt Albers
Tyler Flowers
Geovany Soto
1B Jose Abreu
2B Carlos Sanchez
SS Alexei Ramirez
3B Tyler Saladino
DH Adam LaRoche
INF Gordon Beckham
LF Melky Cabrera
CF Adam Eaton
RF Avisail Garcia
OF Trayce Thompson
OF J.B. Shuck