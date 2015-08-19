Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was plunked by a pitch twice in Monday’s game against the Angels, increasing his season total to 14. That ranks fourth highest in the majors and second highest in the American League.

Abreu said he doesn’t think he’s a target, it’s just that he crowds the plate and pitchers pitch him inside. Still, it’s no fun getting hit.

“Nobody likes to get hit, but that’s part of baseball and part of the game,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “You have to keep going. You have to try to forget that and try not to feel fear. That’s going to change your approach. You have to take it like something normal.”

White Sox manager Robin Ventura has encouraged Abreu to wear and elbow guard, but Abreu has resisted.

Abreu has followed up his Rookie of the Year season with another strong year, though his numbers project to a slight drop-off from last year’s .317, 36-homer, 107-RBI campaign. This year, he’s hitting .297 with 22 homers and 670 RBIs.

RECORD: 55-62

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-8, 4.78 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 4-9, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija will start Wednesday against the Angels. Samardzija has lost three consecutive decisions, his longest losing streak since a four-game slide in April of 2013. He is 1-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

--INF Emilio Bonifacio was released Tuesday, two days after being designated for assignment to make room for OF J.B. Shuck, who was activated from the disabled list. Bonifacio hit just .167 with no homers and four RBIs in 47 games.

--CF Adam Eaton has heated up since the All-Star break, hitting .321 (27 for 84) in his last 21 games, raising his season average from .247 to .261. Since the break, Eaton ranks third in the American League with 24 runs scored.

--LHP John Danks gave up three runs in the first inning but settled in and managed to go seven innings Tuesday against the Angels in a 5-3 loss. He gave up five runs (four earned) in all, on five hits and one walk. “Johnny was pretty good,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “After that first inning, he was tough. Command, throwing strikes has been much different than earlier. I think he has that confidence he can go in there and throw it, better velocity and that changeup, he’s got a great feel for now. And his curveball.”

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 13. He was reinstated Aug. 16.

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck