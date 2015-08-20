Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Last year, right-hander Jeff Samardzija was an All-Star pitching for a pennant contender. This year, he’s in the middle of a slump as the Chicago White Sox fight to avoid finishing last in the American League Central.

Samardzija lost his fourth consecutive decision Wednesday night, when he allowed catcher Carlos Perez to hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that gave the Los Angeles Angels a 1-0 win.

In his three previous starts, Samardzija allowed 22 earned runs on 23 hits -- including five home runs -- in just 15 1/3 innings while walking six and striking out nine.

Nevertheless, the former Notre Dame football standout noticed a major positive change from last year, when he made the National League’s All-Star team as a member of the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the Oakland Athletics, who challenged the Los Angeles Angels for first place in the American League West.

“I feel like my stuff has been exactly the same,” Samardzija said. “For me, it’s about calming down and working my way through situations instead of pressing too much. What had been giving me trouble was giving up little hits, letting it get to me and then snowballing. I want to stay in control of the game and continue to make big pitches, regardless of the results.”

Despite Perez’s home run, Samardzija kept the Angels at bay for most of the game. Though the right-hander allowed eight hits in his seven innings, he collected seven strikeouts, conceded just two walks and forced the hosts to leave nine runners on base in the first five innings.

“I had my splitter tonight, which was the biggest issue for me in the past,” Samardzija said. “I made them have to think about it throughout the at-bat.”

Despite Samardzija’s fourth successive loss, manager Robin Ventura praised his right-hander’s performance.

“Jeff pitched a great game,” Ventura said. “He battled out of some jams, was throwing strikes and was getting ahead. For him, it’s a good game. We just didn’t score.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-63

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-10, 3.62 ERA) at Angels (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija suffered his fourth consecutive loss Wednesday night. Despite getting seven strikeouts in his seven innings and conceding just two walks, Samardzija allowed one run on eight hits while throwing 116 pitches. The right-hander’s last victory came July 28 against the Boston Red Sox.

--RF J.B. Shuck made a stellar defensive play in Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Shuck made a diving backhanded catch of CF Mike Trout’s line drive in the bottom of the seventh inning. At the plate, Shuck went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, and now has hits in six of his last seven games.

--2B Carlos Sanchez hit his 17th double of the season in Wednesday night’s 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Sanchez, who ranks third in doubles among American League rookies, finished 2-for-3 and has hit safely in 18 of his past 19 road games. During that span, Sanchez is batting .400 (26-for-65) with nine doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

--RHP Zach Putnam has not been scored upon in 11 of his past 13 appearances after Wednesday night. Putnam pitched a perfect eighth inning, retiring all three batters he faced on groundouts in a 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Putnam extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 4 1/3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I fall behind 2-0 and leave one out over the plate, and it gets taken advantage of. That one will be in your head for awhile.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, on the home run he conceded to Angels C Carlos Perez, resulting in Los Angeles’ 1-0 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck