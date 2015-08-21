Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said before the club’s series-finale against the Angels on Thursday that manager Robin Ventura and his coaching staff would be evaluated at the end of the season and that no changes are likely before then.

Ventura and his staff are all signed through the 2016 season.

“I think we’re all disappointed, Robin included, about where we sit right now,” Hahn said of his club, which is 56-63 and 16 1/2 games behind the first-place Royals in the American League Central, and six games behind the Angels for the second wild-card spot.

“We all entered this year with high hopes and high expectations and, to date, we have not met them yet,” Hahn said. “There’s still time to potentially meet them so that’s why we wait to the end of the year to do a state of my psychosis.”

The White Sox lost their first four games of the season and were able to climb back up to .500 just once, when they were 18-18 on May 19. They had a good July, going 16-10, but have lost 11 of 18 in August -- despite Thursday’s win over the Angels -- to essentially fall out of the playoff race.

“I‘m not too different in a lot of ways from any other fan in that the ups and downs and the unmet expectations are extremely frustrating and difficult to stomach,” Hahn said. “In other ways I‘m able to benefit from the fact I‘m able to have conversations with staff or players or scouts to try to do something about it. But it’s no doubt been a grind and tough on all of us.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-63

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 11-7, 3.32 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 11-7, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale will start Friday against the Mariners. Sale is coming off a dominant performance in his last start, in which he shut out the Cubs on one hit through seven innings, striking out 15. He is 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA in six career games (four starts) vs. Seattle.

--RHP Matt Albers has not allowed an earned run in his past six games, covering 7 1/3 innings. In his last 34 appearances dating back to Sept. 2, 2013, 27 have been scoreless and his ERA is 1.49.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche went 2-for-4 with a home run Thursday against the Angels, after hitting just .043 (1-for-23) in his previous eight games. He went homerless in July, his first homerless month since May of 2011.

--LHP Jose Quintana gave up two runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings to get a victory over the Angels on Thursday night. It was his first win in August after two no-decisions and a loss. “I don’t know if it was his sharpest night, but he just continues to battle,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Quintana. “It’s nice for us to get some runs for him, he hasn’t had a ton of it. Once he got through the sixth -- he had struggled somewhat to get there -- you want Jonesy (reliever Nate Jones) going through the middle of their lineup just to control that.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good to get that last game and not get swept. To finish on a positive note is always a good thing going into the next series.” White Sox 1B Adam LaRoche, after a win vs. the Angels on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck