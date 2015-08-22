Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Chris Sale is piling up so many strikeouts this season that he is one tough act to follow -- even for Sale himself from one start to the next.

And yet his 14-strikeout performance Friday night was, in some ways, as good as his 15-strikeout outing one start earlier. Had it not been for a seventh-inning homer he served up to Seattle Mariners designated hitter Mark Trumbo, Sale would have outdone himself.

“Every time he’s out there, I enjoy it,” second baseman Carlos Sanchez said after Sale led the White Sox to an 11-4 win. “It’s like an exhibition game for us. He’s one of the best in the game, and I‘m glad to be with him.”

Sale’s latest performance left him with 222 strikeouts this season, the most in the American League. He is four shy of his career high for a season, while his 12 double-digit strikeout performances this season gave him a total of 30 for his career.

Perhaps the most impressive statistic is the 29 strikeouts he posted in back-to-back starts, the highest total in consecutive games in Sale’s career.

So what is it like catching all those third strikes?

“It’s more stressful than (people) think it is,” catcher Tyler Flowers said. “It’s a lot of responsibility, but it’s a lot of fun. You see how hard it is to hit him; sometimes it’s hard to catch him, too. It’s a challenge.”

The biggest challenge will be for Sale to out-do himself again when he faces the Boston Red Sox in Chicago on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 5-5, 4.42 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Vidal Nuno, 4-6, 5.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Daniel Webb began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, throwing a scoreless inning. Webb has been out since Aug. 5 with a strained back.

--LHP Chris Sale recorded his 12th double-digit strikeout performance of the season, and the 30th of his career, when he fanned 14 Mariners in the 11-4 win at Seattle on Friday night. Sale’s 29 strikeouts in back-to-back games are a career high. He allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings to earn his 12th win of the season.

--1B Adam LaRoche was back in the lineup, playing first base, after going 2-for-4 in that role Thursday. LaRoche was the every-day DH until he got benched earlier in the week. On Friday, he went 1-for-5 with an eighth-inning double, but he struck out three times.

--2B Carlos Sanchez extended his hitting streak to a career-best four games with a two-run double in Friday’s sixth inning, but he didn’t get a chance to celebrate. Sanchez doubled to right with runners on the corners, only to get thrown out trying to extend it into a triple. That ended the sixth with Chicago leading the Mariners 4-0. He added an RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the four-run eighth, then doubled in another run in the ninth for a career-high four RBIs on the night. Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two runs in the White Sox’s 11-4 win.

--LHP Carlos Rodon may be coming into his own, as the 22-year-old rookie turned in back-to-back solid starts. Rodon has allowed just two runs on eight hits over 15 innings of his past two outings. He is scheduled to start for the White Sox on Saturday at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a changeup. I went to it one too many times, and he put a good swing on it. He’s a big man, and that’s what he does. I’ve seen him do that before.” -- LHP Chris Sale, on the pitch that Mariners DH Mark Trumbo hit for a three-run homer Friday. That was Sale’s lone mistake in an 11-4 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck