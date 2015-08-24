Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The road struggles of White Sox starter John Danks continued on Sunday, when the 30-year-old starter got roughed up in unfriendly confines once again.

His trip to Seattle included an eight-hit, seven-run outing that left Danks staring at a 6.38 ERA on the road this season. He is now 2-8 in road games, as compared to a 4-3 record and 3.45 ERA at home.

Danks hasn’t won a game on the road since May 31, when he threw a complete-game shutout at Houston. Since then, he has gone 0-5 with a 7.60 ERA away from U.S. Cellular Field.

Sunday’s game looked somewhat promising for two innings before Seattle tagged Danks for five hits and four runs in the third. The Mariners did most of their damage with two outs, as the big blow came on a two-run double by Seattle right fielder Nelson Cruz.

Danks recovered to throw a 1-2-3 fourth before the bleeding started again in the fifth. Three more runs, two of them coming on a Robinson Cano homer, left Danks with a season-high seven earned runs on the day.

“The team put me in a good position, but I didn’t get it done,” Danks said after the latest loss. “Everyone did their jobs exceptionally well today except me.”

Manager Robin Ventura said Danks’s problem in the third inning was that the left-hander was leaving his ball up.

“Any time he elevates (a pitch), there’s going to be some issues,” Ventura said.

Danks got victimized by two of the hottest hitters in the American League in Cano and Cruz, but he wasn’t taking any solace in that after his latest road flop.

“You can’t throw some of the pitches I threw up there,” he said. “Any big-league hitter will hit that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 6-6. 5.37 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-9, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks gave up a season-high seven earned runs in five innings. He allowed eight hits and three walks while seeing his road ERA climb to 6.38 this season.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 with an RBI Sunday and has now hit safely in four consecutive games.

--DH Jose Abreu hit his 23rd home run of the season in Sunday’s sixth inning. Abreu went 2-for-4 in the loss to Seattle.

--2B Carlos Sanchez had his five-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-3 performance Sunday.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija has lost all four of his August starts, but at least his last outing provided hope. Samardzija is coming off a seven-inning start that saw him allow just one run -- in a 1-0 loss to the Angels. Samardzija lowered his August ERA to 9.27 heading into his scheduled Monday start against the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we did a nice job of coming back.” -- Chicago manager Robin Ventura, after a loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck