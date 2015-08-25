Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox executive vice president Ken Williams grinned Monday night as he acknowledged a long-sought career goal.

“I always wanted to be a Secret Service agent,” Williams said. “I‘m not kidding. I don’t think I could keep up the pace with the young guys now. I think that ship has sailed.”

Another possibility could lead to major changes for Williams and the White Sox.

Williams has been rumored as a top candidate to succeed Paul Beeston as the president of the Toronto Blue Jays this winter. Toronto has announced that Beeston will retire after the end of the season, and the vacancy would represent a lucrative promotion for Williams.

However, Williams is under contract with Chicago for 2016. No team can interview Williams without permission from White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who denied Toronto the opportunity to speak with Williams last year about succeeding Beeston.

Williams said the topic was “a moot conversation” unless he heard differently from Reinsdorf. He said he was happy with the White Sox and felt at home in Chicago.

“There really isn’t anything to talk about in any way, shape or form unless Jerry brings something to my attention,” Williams said. “It makes it easy. There is much ado about nothing, I guess, is the best way to put it.”

This season has been a struggle for the White Sox, who were expected to contend for a playoff berth after acquiring RHP Jeff Samardzija, 1B/DH Adam LaRoche and LF Melky Cabrera. Instead, the Sox (58-65) have staggered beneath .500 for most of the season. They lost 5-4 against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Williams said it was difficult to pinpoint the reason for the struggles.

”This is a perplexing situation,“ Williams said. ”Because it’s not to going to surprise me one bit if we do rattle off the seven or 10 (wins in a row). ... But, at the same time, it’s not going to surprise me if we go out and we play a lot less than the standards we want to play.

“It’s something that is going to require more in-depth thought and discussion than we’ve ever had, at least since I’ve been here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 10-9, 4.41 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 7-10, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana will look to build upon his career success against the Boston Red Sox when he takes the mound Tuesday night. Quintana is 2-0 with a 1.63 ERA and a 0.76 WHIP in four career starts against Boston.

--RHP Zach Putnam remained on the roster but was not available to pitch Monday against Boston because of groin soreness. Putnam felt pain while warming up Saturday against Seattle, and White Sox manager Robin Ventura held him out of action for the next two games. Ventura said the team did not believe the injury was serious.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija continued to struggle badly in August. Samardzija allowed five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. He is 0-5 and has allowed 28 earned runs in 28 innings this month.

--1B Jose Abreu remained one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise underachieving offense. Abreu hit his 24th home run on Monday against Boston. In his last 10 games, he is hitting .359 (14 of 39) with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Dangerous hitter. You know, not a lot of situations there to pitch around him or anything. He got (White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija) twice. He got him.” -- Chicago manager Robin Ventura, of Red Sox RF Rusney Castillo, who went 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs to lead Boston to a 5-4 win over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach Putnam (sore groin) was not available out of the bullpen for a second consecutive game Aug. 24. Putnam first experienced soreness while warming up Aug. 22, White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “We don’t think it’s anything serious,” Ventura said.

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck