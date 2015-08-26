Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- White Sox right-hander Zach Putnam was back in the bullpen mix Tuesday after missing the previous four games because of a right groin issue. Putnam didn’t get in the game because the White Sox needed just three relievers in a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Putnam tweaked the groin warming up in Seattle last Friday. Inside of trying to fight through it, he decided it was better for all parties to shut it down.

“When you tweak a muscle like that, you run the risk of ... even though if you think you can get back out there, if you do and it happens again, you’re dealing with it for months rather than a couple of days,” he said. “So I think that was the thing is just trying to get through the end of the season healthy. I had to sacrifice a few days here so I can get a bunch back on the back end.”

Putnam, who has a 2.93 ERA in 40 games this season, threw a bullpen session on Monday without issue. When he felt fine on Tuesday, he declared himself good to go.

“Obviously, knock on wood, I haven’t spent any time on the DL so that’s a positive,” Putnam said. “But with anybody -- pitchers, position players -- there’s going to be some stuff, some nagging over the course of 162 games, and I‘m just going through some of that right now.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-11, 5.81 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-7, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Trayce Thompson was 3-for-4 on Tuesday and now is batting .522 (12-for-23). He has played mostly against left-handers but will start seeing some action against right-handers because of his success. “It’s going to get there,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I think the way we are going right now, against lefties he’s in there, and we are going to see when he’s going to get in there against righties.”

--OF Adam Eaton was 1-for-5 Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox. Before that, Eaton was batting .324 (35-for-108) with 21 runs scored in the previous 28 games.

--1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-4 on Tuesday against the Red Sox. Before that, he was batting .370 (17-for-46) with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs in 12 games against Boston in his career.

--LHP Jose Quintana allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings on Tuesday night. He posted his ninth no-decision of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.72 ERA art U.S. Cellular Field this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s sprayed it around the field. He’s got some pop too. It’s nice to see. I think you get a guy that’s swinging the bat well, you want to get him in there as much as you can.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on finding more playing time for rookie OF Trayce Thompson.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck