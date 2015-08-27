Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Trayce Thompson is scorching hot at the plate, but that wasn’t enough to get into the White Sox’s starting lineup Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field.

A day after going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and nearly hitting for the cycle, Thompson sat out the White Sox’s 3-0 loss to drop a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Chicago manager Robin Ventura has been starting Thompson primarily against left-handed pitchers and saw no reason to break from his platoon.

“You sit there and you like the combo, what’s going on right now,” Ventura said of a platoon situation that includes playing first baseman Adam LaRoche almost exclusively against right-handers. “You’re not afraid of putting (Thompson) in there. It’s just you like the matchups that you see, and I think he’s also in a nice roll against lefties.”

Thompson is hitting .522 (12-for-23) since being recalled Aug. 3 from Triple-A Charlotte, but the majority of his plate appearances have been against left-handers. He’s hitting .588 (10-for-17) with two home runs and five RBIs against lefties, and .333 (2-for-6) against right-handers.

The infield defense isn’t quite as strong when Thompson plays, though, because it means LaRoche is on the bench rather than at first base. Jose Abreu starts at first against left-handers, while Thompson enters the lineup to let one of the regulars in the outfield be the designated hitter.

LaRoche is a keen fielder, which gives the White Sox’s infield four plus defenders whenever he and rookie third baseman Tyler Saladino start.

“I like it a lot,” Ventura said. “We start looking at where we started out this year and where we’re at now, the way we play defense on the infield, and you like what you see when (Saladino‘s) in there and when (LaRoche is) in there.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-6, 4.22 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 5-5, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon (5-5, 4.22) will start for the White Sox on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field. Rodon is 1-1 with a 1.23 ERA in his past three starts, which each lasted at least seven innings. The hot stretch started with an 11-strikeout performance Aug. 11 against the Los Angeles Angels, the most strikeouts by a White Sox rookie since Jason Bere whiffed 12 on Sept. 20, 1993.

--LHP Chris Sale came into his start against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday looking to tie former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez as the only pitchers in major league history to strikeout 14-plus hitters in three straight starts. He got halfway there, striking out seven in seven scoreless innings of work. Sale took a no-decision in the White Sox’s 3-0 loss at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale also set a career high for strikeouts in a single season (229). ”It’s cool, but at the end of the day there’s really only one stat that matters, and that’s wins,“ Sale said. ”We just have to keep fighting.

--OF Trayce Thompson was not in the starting lineup for the White Sox on Wednesday in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Thompson, who nearly hit for the cycle on Tuesday, is hitting .522 (12-for-23) since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 3, but his playing time is primarily determined by what arm the opposing pitcher uses to throw. Thompson plays almost exclusively against left-handers, whom he’s scorched to the tune of a .588 batting average with two home runs and five RBIs.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche is starting to come out of his season-long slump at the plate. LaRoche went 1-for-4 and doubled in the White Sox’s 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field and is 7-for-22 (.318) in his last six games.

--LF Melky Cabrera continued to hit Boston Red Sox pitching hard in the White Sox’s 3-0 loss Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Cabrera went 3-for-4 to lead Chicago offensively. He hit .452 (14-for-31) with six doubles against the Red Sox this season. He’s hitting .411 (37-for-90) with 13 doubles in his last 22 games against Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s cool, but at the end of the day there’s really only one stat that matters and that’s wins. We just have to keep fighting. It’s nothing in particular. We just have to keep fighting and keep our heads up. We are a good team and keep grinding.” -- LHP Chris Sale, who set a career high for strikeouts in a single season (229) Wednesday but the White Sox lost to the Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck