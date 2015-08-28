Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The learning process continued for White Sox rookie left-hander Carlos Rodon on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Chicago’s first pick the 2014 draft (third overall) made his 19th start of the season and second in a span of six days against the Seattle Mariners, earning the win after allowing two runs in six-plus innings.

Rodon is now 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA in his past four starts.

“I’ve just learned how to pitch a little more,” he said. “I’ll just put it that way. I‘m just having fun, just being a good teammate and just learning the little things.”

It was the second time in a row Rodon faced the same team twice in less than a week. He opposed the Los Angeles Angels twice in six days before his first start against the Mariners, splitting those outings with a 1-1 record and 16 combined strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings.

He did about the same in his two outings against the Mariners.

“The impressive part is him pitching against these teams back-to-back,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He had it with the Angels and now the Mariners. That’s not easy to do, especially as a young kid, to be able to do that and mix it up enough with some dangerous guys in their lineup.”

One of the reasons Rodon has kept hitters guessing is the use of his changeup, which was strong again Thursday night. His top pitches are a blazing fastball and sharp-breaking slider, but mixing in the changeup enhances the other two.

“I think it’s coming along great,” Ventura said. “You see him throw it when guys are sitting on the slider or a fastball, and they swing through it. He has to be able to have it. It’s become a pitch of confidence for him. He’s able to throw it in a big league game and get guys to swing at it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 9-7, 4.73 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 6-11, 4.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (6-11, 4.90 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Friday against the Mariners in the second of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks is 4-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 12 starts at home this season, but he is coming off a rough road outing Aug. 23 in Seattle. Danks gave up seven runs on eight hits and lasted just five innings against the Mariners in that game. Danks is 7-7 with a 3.71 ERA in his career against Seattle.

--LHP Carlos Rodon continues to learn how to pitch at the major league level for the White Sox, who are starting to see the payoff for taking him third overall in the 2014 draft. Rodon went six-plus innings and allowed just two runs against the Mariners on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. He picked up the win to improve to 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA in his past four starts. Rodon has struck out at least five in 14 of his 19 starts.

--RF Avisail Garcia is still having trouble lifting balls in the air with power, which manager Robin Ventura hopes will develop over time. Ventura and others think the hulking Garcia, who has just 11 home runs this season, eventually could hit a lot more balls over the outfield wall. Garcia went 1-for-3 with two RBIs against Seattle on Thursday. “People forget this is really his first full year getting through the league,” Ventura said. “With any young player, there are things to improve on. He probably hits the ball on the ground too much for a guy with his size and power. He’ll learn to elevate and get balls in the air and take advantage of his strength.”

--CF Adam Eaton broke out of a hitting funk against the Mariners on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. The White Sox’s leadoff hitter went 3-for-3, reached base in all four plate appearances and scored three runs in Chicago’s 4-2 win.

--RHP Zach Putnam threw an inning of relief Wednesday against the Red Sox and allowed one run. Putnam appears to be back at full strength after a groin strain held him out for four games. Putnam hasn’t been scored upon in 11 of his past 14 outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Adam getting on base as much as he did was very important for us to get on the board and continue to add on runs. Him getting on and just creating havoc like that is very important for us. We’re always a better team when he’s on there running around the bases.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on CF Adam Eaton, who had three hits and three runs in the White Sox’s 4-2 win over the Mariners on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 21.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

RHP Zach Putnam

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck