Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Catcher Tyler Flowers is hitting just .219 this season, but his paltry batting average isn’t that big of a concern to him or the Chicago White Sox.

The way they see it, the talent Flowers has calling a game for the pitching staff is more important than him creating a glaring hole in the White Sox’s batting order.

“You look at that spot and you go around the (majors) and you see what the numbers are for a catcher ... you don’t see a lot of catchers hitting .300,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said Friday, prior to the White Sox’s 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field. “For us, we know that Tyler, the first thing you want to see is the way he calls a game, the way he goes through a game (and) that impact of getting a pitcher through the game. That’s a big deal. I think that’s what you really focus on.”

It’s what Flowers focuses on most, as well.

“I definitely hang my hat on that, especially this year,” Flowers said of his pitch selection. “It’s big. I think it changes games. It changes outcomes of games. It definitely changes outcomes of at-bats. It changes what pitches you throw in certain at-bats and certain counts. At the end of the year, I’ll be able to look back at a number and know that I had a huge impact on that, with one pitch here and one pitch there.”

The numbers back him up. White Sox pitchers have a 3.59 ERA through the 727 1/3 innings he’s caught this season. It’s not all bad at the plate either. Flowers, who didn’t start Friday, is hitting .263 in his last five games and has eight RBIs in his past 23 contests.

“The offensive stuff, you can always work on and get better at,” Ventura said. “There will be years where he’ll have a better offensive season than others, but being able to handle a staff, calling games, is the No. 1 priority for a catcher.”

Ventura said he’d be comfortable with Flowers returning as the White Sox’s main catcher next season

“You’re comfortable with the way he calls a game,” Ventura said. “I think he’s done much better catching a game, calling a game, than he has in the past. I think he’s elevated that to where he’s getting some pitchers through some games.”

RECORD: 60-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 5-3, 4.29 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-10, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (8-10, 4.75) will start for the White Sox on Saturday in the third game of a series at U.S. Cellular Field against the Seattle Mariners. He has lost all five starts since Chicago general manager Rick Hahn decided not to trade him prior to the July 31 non-waivers trade deadline. During that span, Samardzija has a 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and opponents are hitting .331 against him with a robust .990 on-base plus slugging percentage.

--LHP John Danks took the loss in the White Sox’s 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field, which was his first defeat at home since June 17 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Danks has taken losses in each of his past four starts against the Mariners.

--1B Jose Abreu had an eight-game hitting streak end in the White Sox’s 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu went 0-for-4 and struck out twice. He hit .282 during the streak.

--OF Trayce Thompson is staying patient while being platooned by White Sox manager Robin Ventura during a hot start to his major league career. Thompson didn’t start in a game against the Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field, a day after hitting two doubles. He also sat out Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, a day after nearly hitting for the cycle. Ventura is deploying the athletic rookie strategically against primarily LHPs, and so far it’s working. Thompson is 14-for-27 (.519) with two home runs and six RBIs in 12 games since making his debut in the majors. “It’s not about development here,” Thompson said. “It’s about winning games. (Development) is what the minor leagues (are) for. I‘m just here to help the team win any way I can.”

--C Tyler Flowers is hitting just .219 for the season, but his pitch selection defensively is more important to him and thee White Sox. Manager Robin Ventura said he’d be comfortable with Flowers as Chicago’s main catcher again next season, despite his struggles at the plate. Flowers got a night off Friday against the Seattle Mariners. “You’re comfortable with the way he calls a game,” Ventura said. “I think he’s done much better catching a game, calling a game, than he has in the past. I think he’s elevated that to where he’s getting some pitchers through some games.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You start looking at (LHP John Danks) and going through that lineup ... but we didn’t muster any offense. You have to be able to put something on the board. If they score two, you have to be able to score three.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after a loss Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Webb (back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 21.

