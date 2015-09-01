Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Closer David Robertson will not return to the New York Yankees.

The Chicago White Sox slammed the door on reunion talk Monday, the deadline for waiver trade agreements, when they revoked waivers on Robertson and retained their ninth-inning reliever.

He has three years and $38 million remaining on a contract signed with Chicago as an unrestricted free agent last winter.

Robertson left the Yankees, for whom he successfully stepped into the closer’s role when Mariano Rivera, to be one of the highest-paid closers in baseball and was a key piece to a White Sox makeover.

The Yankees filled his spot with Andrew Miller and have a strong bullpen, but claiming Robertson also kept other teams -- namely the AL East-leading Blue Jays and AL West-leading Houston Astros -- from entering a claim and potentially working out a deal with the White Sox.

Many veterans hit the waiver wire in August, and most clear. If a team places a claim, the originating team holding that player contract can revoke or pull back the claim to retain the player. If not, they can let the player go -- in the case of Robertson the Yankees would assume the remainder of the contract -- or attempt to swing a trade.

But general manager Rick Hahn, who told The Sports Xchange in July that he wanted to keep the team’s key pieces together, remains committed to Robertson as the closer of the White Sox.

The Yankees were at U.S. Cellular Field on July 31, the date of the non-waiver trade deadline, but both teams failed to make a move. New York tried to acquire a closer, including a run at Padres All-Star Craig Kimbrel and Reds All-Star Aroldis Chapman.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-7, 3.20 ERA) at Twins (RHP Tyler Duffey, 2-1, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (12-7, 3.20 ERA) is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA in his past three starts and has struck out 43 in 28 1/3 innings during those outings. Sale, who will start for the White Sox in the series opener Tuesday at Minnesota, is on pace to finish the season with 297 strikeouts. He leads the major leagues with 229. In 20 career games (12 starts) against the Twins, Sale is 7-4 with a 3.56 ERA.

--LHP Jose Quintana didn’t have his typical outing Sunday in the White Sox’s 6-5, 11-inning win Sunday against the Mariners. Quintana struck out eight, but he threw 104 pitches in just 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on nine hits and three walks. He allowed two more first-inning runs on a two-run homer by Mariners 3B Kyle Seager; he has allowed 24 runs in the first innings of his starts. Prior to the game, Quintana’s 22 first-inning runs allowed was the third-highest amount in the major leagues. He is now 2-7 this season in 15 starts when allowing a run in the first inning.

--LHP Carlos Rodon will not have his next scheduled start skipped, according to manager Robin Ventura. Instead, the hard-throwing rookie will take his next turn in the rotation by starting Wednesday at Minnesota. Rodon has thrown 112 2/3 innings in the majors and 10 innings at Triple-A Charlotte this season. The White Sox are expected to recall some players from the minors once rosters expand in September, but that won’t impact the rotation just yet. “I think Carlos deserves to keep going and see where he’s at and keep developing,” Ventura said Sunday. “We’re not going to move him out of there.”

--RHP Jeff Samardzija is struggling to get outs, but he will still make his next scheduled start for the White Sox on Thursday at Minnesota. Chicago is expected to call up RHP Erik Johnson after rosters expand in September, but manager Robin Ventura isn’t planning to skip any rotation regulars for the start of the upcoming road trip to Minnesota and Kansas City. Samardzija is 0-6 and has an 8.82 ERA since White Sox GM Rick Hahn opted not to move him prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

--3B Tyler Saladino got his first major league walk-off hit to push the White Sox past the Mariners 6-5 in 11 innings Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Saladino, who went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, hit a game-winning single to right field with two outs off LHP David Rollins. Coming into the game, the rookie was just 2-for-24 (.083) in his previous seven games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s crazy how baseball is sometimes. As long as you have a throw left on offense or defense, you always have a shot to win or lose. It definitely came in our favor today.” -- CF Adam Eaton, after the White Sox tied the game on an error with two outs in the ninth, then posted a 6-5, 11-inning win over the Mariners on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach Putnam (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck