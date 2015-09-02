Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Chicago White Sox called up four players in their first wave of September call-ups on Tuesday, including an intriguing arm that was named one of the best in minor league baseball on Tuesday.

Among the call-ups, right-handed pitcher Zach Johnson might be the most notable. A second-round pick out of the University of California in 2011, Johnson was named the International League’s Most Valuable Pitcher on Tuesday after going 11-8 with a 2.37 ERA in 22 starts with Triple-A Charlotte.

Johnson’s ERA leads the International League, as does his strikeout total (136) and his WHIP (1.12). His 11 wins are second in the league and his .224 batting average against is third.

Johnson likely would have been called up earlier had Chicago’s rotation not remained remarkably stable over the last six weeks. If the need for a starter should arise this month, Johnson is ahead of fellow Tuesday call-up Frankie Montas, the club’s No. 3 call-up.

“He’s already accomplished a great deal in 2015 and should head into the offseason with a great deal of confidence,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told the team’s website. “You want him to do well here and have a good experience at the big league level. But after what he has accomplished in the first five months, it’s a little bit secondary in terms of assessing his season.”

Johnson had a stellar September in 2013, putting him in line to start the 2014 season in Chicago’s rotation. But a nightmare first month, including a 6.46 ERA spanning five starts, meant a return trip to Charlotte, where he’s been ever since.

The offseason signing of Jeff Samardzija and the performance of Carlos Rodon kept Johnson in Charlotte through the first five months of 2015.

Now, he has a chance to reclaim what was once his; a spot in the rotation as 2016 approaches.

“He’s very much back in the mix,” Hahn said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 6-5, 4.15 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-4, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erik Johnson was called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Johnson was 11-8 with a 2.37 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 23 games this season and was named the International League’s Pitcher of the Year. Johnson will pitch out of the bullpen and is in line to potentially see a couple of starts this month.

--RHP Frankie Montas was recalled from Double-A Birmingham. Montas was 5-5 with a 2.97 ERA in 23 starts there. The No. 3 prospect in Chicago’s system, Montas is expected to see action out of the bullpen.

--C Rob Brantly was recalled from Charlotte after hitting .310 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 53 combined games in Charlotte and Birmingham. Brantley will serve as the team’s third catcher behind Tyler Flowers and Geovany Soto.

--INF Leury Garcia was recalled from Charlotte. In two prior stints with the big-league club this season, Garcia is 2-for-6 in seven games. He has been productive in Triple-A, hitting .298 with 31 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 90 games.

--LHP Chris Sale tossed six innings on Tuesday, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. It was the 13th time this season Sale has had double-digit strikeouts in a game, becoming the first major league pitcher since Randy Johnson to accomplish the feat.

--RF Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave the White Sox a 5-4 lead. Garcia has owned the Twins this season, hitting .381 in 12 games.

--CF Adam Eaton had four hits and knocked in two RBIs Tuesday, extending his career high in that category to 38. It was the 36th multi-hit game of the season for Eaton, who has collected three or more hits on six occasions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That early on in the game, you don’t want to get too down on yourself. You still have a lot of ballgame left. And we came back and fought. You just want to be able to give your team a chance and not let it snowball and make things worse.” -- White Sox LHP Chris Sale.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach Putnam (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck