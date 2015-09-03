Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- If Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale doesn’t win the Cy Young Award in the American League this season, blame it on the Minnesota Twins.

Sale, once again one of the top pitchers in the league, has been dominant at times again in 2015. But against the Twins, Sale looks much more hittable.

Minnesota’s relative dominance was on display again during the opener of a three-game series on Friday when the Twins scored four runs on pounded out nine hits against Sale over 6 1/3 innings. The lefty actually left in line for the win, but late rally against the Chicago bullpen spoiled that.

“They hit the ball hard and they score a lot of runs,” Sale said. “I don’t know if I can pinpoint one thing (as to why he struggles against Minnesota).”

All of the damage against Sale was done in the second inning, when the Twins ambushed him with four singles among the first five hitters in the inning. Throw in a wild pitch, and the Twins scored once without ever getting a ball off the ground. A sacrifice fly made it 2-0 before the big blow, a two-out double by Brian Dozier into the left-center field gap.

“That early on in the game, you don’t want to get too down on yourself,” Sale said. “You still have a lot of ballgame left. And we came back and fought. You just want to be able to give your team a chance and not let it snowball and make things worse.”

In five starts against the Twins this season, Sale is 1-3 with a 6.30 ERA. Tuesday’s game marked the fourth time in those starts Minnesota had scored at least four runs against him. The Twins are hitting .291 off of Sale overall.

Against all other teams this season, Sale is 11-4 with a 2.68 ERA and has held opponents to a .207 average.

In eight career starts at Target Field, Sale is 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA.

Still, White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he was pleased with how Sale finished the game giving his team a chance for the win.

“These guys have given him some tough days,” Ventura said. “Even with how things started, some guys would end up going the other way. He battled through and we scored a few runs there to get it close. He did a great job of getting it there.”

Sale likely has one more chance against the Twins this season, barring injury, lined up to start against Minnesota on Sept. 12 at U.S. Cellular Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 8-11, 4.85 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 9-9, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon dropped to 6-6, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over six-plus innings of work on Wednesday. For Rodon, it was his third consecutive quality start and 13th this season, which leads all American League rookies. Over his last five starts, Rodon has a 1.85 ERA with 14 walks and 33 strikeouts.

--2B Carlos Sanchez was 1-for-3 with a single and reached base twice in the loss, also getting on because of an error. Over his last 50 games since July 8, Sanchez is hitting .295. He hit .200 over his first 75 games in the majors.

--1B Jose Abreu was 1-for-4 with a single. He now has a hit in six consecutive road games, with four doubles, one homer and six RBIs over that span.

--RF Avisail Garcia went 0-for-4 and saw his four-game hit streak snapped. Garcia entered the game hitting .381 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs in 12 games against the Twins this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For us, we have to score, we have to put something on the board to help (Carlos Rodon) out.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after a loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach Putnam (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck