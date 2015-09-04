Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- While he didn’t start the season in the starting rotation, Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon is showing now that he’s a big part of its future.

Rodon, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft, began the season out of the bullpen was plugged into the rotation in early May. And while the left-hander has experienced the typical ups and downs of most rookie pitchers, Rodon has found his groove as the season progresses.

Rodon was stellar again Wednesday against the Twins, giving up two earned runs on five hits and three walks in a 3-0 loss to Minnesota.

“Winning is everything in this game. It’s tough,” Rodon said. “Just trying to keep it close for the team and let them do their job.”

Rodon has done that over his last five starts - all quality outings - in going 2-2 with a 1.85 ERA over that span. He’s holding opponents to a .186 batting average and has struck out 33 men in 34 innings of work.

“He’s been good. Mentally, tough, competitive kid,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “We know he has the right stuff to go out there and give us a chance to win. I think his progression and maturity of getting through with experience, this is good stuff for him.”

The key to Rodon’s success? An improved changeup that was virtually nonexistent when the season began. But he’s worked on the pitch, and combined with his fastball in the mid-to-high 90s, Rodon has found a mix that has worked.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 6-12, 4.82 ERA) at Royals (RHP Kris Medlin, 3-0, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--RHP Erik Johnson will get the start against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Johnson, who was recalled as a part of September call-ups on Tuesday, was the International League’s Pitcher of the Year with a record of 11-8 and a 2.37 ERA in 22 starts with Triple-A Charlotte.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija got the win, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings of work. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the right-hander, who hadn’t won since July 28. Samardzija improved to 3-0 in four starts against the Twins this season. “Obviously (the grand slam) is not what you want next to your name, but the best thing you can do is just move forward,” Samardzija said. “You approach every (inning) like a new game and let the chips fall where they may. You keep pitching and good things will happen.”

--OF J.B. Shuck had a pinch-hit, two-run triple in the seventh inning, giving the White Sox a one-run lead. It was his second extra-base hit in 32 pinch-hitting appearances this season.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and also drove in a run. It was Ramirez’s first RBI in a span of eight games.

--1B Jose Abreu had three hits, extending his road hitting streak to seven games. Over that span, Abreu is hitting .313 with six doubles, a homer and six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been big for us, all year. Being able to come in and get some good pinch hits, it just seemed like the right time to do it with him.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on OF J.B. Shuck.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach Putnam (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck