Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- J.B. Shuck has a thankless difficult job at times -- pinch hitting.

Shuck, who bats left-handed, delivered a game-winning two-run triple in the seventh inning Thursday in the White Sox 6-4 victory over the Twins.

”You can’t wait around,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of pinch hitting. ”When you get a start, you can sit there and see some pitches, ease yourself into it, but when you’re a pinch-hitter you’re trying to find the first thing you can hit, hit it hard.

“He doesn’t wait around. He’s prepared for it. Even yesterday, you’re sitting there and you’re just trying to find him a good spot that he’s going to get in that he can be successful in. Sometimes it’s easier to do and other times, yesterday, just felt like that was the right time to do it. He was ready for it. I would say most times he goes up there he hits something hard or he makes something happen, which we’re looking for, and he’s had some big hits for us.”

Shuck is 7-for-27 (.259) with five RBIs as a pinch hitter this season. It is probably not a role Shuck visualized when the Astros drafted him in the sixth round in 2008.

”I think guys want to play every day, but you have to find your way into something, and I think for him that’s something that -- not everybody can do that, what he’s doing,“ Ventura said. ”I’ve done it before, and it’s not an easy job to do, attitude-wise, being able to sit around and not getting any at bats and all of a sudden you’re getting in there.

“Most of the time he’s going to get in there ... you’re in the late innings of the game, you’re getting some of the better guys. To be able to hone your skills and keep up with your timing and everything else is not easy, and from there it can go to something else, but for right now, that’s what he is. He’s accepted that and done very well with it.”

RECORD: 63-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 7-10, 3.75 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 7-6, 4.11 ERA)

--LHP John Danks owns a career 10-2 record against the Royals. He has beaten the Royals’ three times this year, but has only four other victories. ”I’ve spent a lot of time in this ballpark,“ Danks said. ”I guess there is a certain level of comfort there, but that’s a pretty good team over there. It’s still not a fun game to maneuver through that lineup. I know I’ve had some success, some coincidence, some catching some breaks (against Kansas City).

--CF Adam Eaton equaled his career high with four hits, the eighth time in his career. Eaton, who missed the cycle by a triple, singled on the first pitch of the game, doubled in the fourth and slugged a three-run homer in the eighth.

--LHP Jose Quintana, who starts Saturday, allowed four runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in his previous start, a no-decision against the Mariners. It was his 10th no-decision this season and the 49th of his career, the most in the majors since 2012.

--SS Alexei Ramirez went 4-for-5, scored three runs and drove in a pair of runs. It was the 14th four-hit game for Ramirez, who raised his average to .251.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely a blowout, but at this point just wins. To get a win while scoring 12 runs and pitching well, it’s just a fun team win. It was muggy, but perfect pitching weather. Thanks to the offense, it was nice to have a big lead. I was able to stay aggressive.” -- White Sox LHP John Danks, after the 12-1 win over the Royals Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach Putnam (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27.

