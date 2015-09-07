Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Olt went from a big-time prospect to a big-time bust.

In 2012 in the Rangers farm system, he led the Texas League with 28 home runs and a .579 slugging percentage. Olt topped the 2011 Arizona Fall League with 13 home runs, 43 RBIs, 81 total bases and a .764 slugging percentage.

He went from a “can’t miss” prospect to swing-and-miss in the majors, striking out 121 times in 277 at-bats.

“I’ve had kind of a crazy career and the one thing about it, everything happens for a reason,” said Olt, who the Rangers selected with a supplemental first-round 2013 draft pick. “I‘m excited to get another opportunity here and try to take advantage of it and just excited to get going.”

Olt began the season as the Cubs starting third baseman, hitting .133, 2-for-15, in six games before being hit by a pitch that fractured his right wrist. Kris Bryant replaced him, so he had no future with the Cubs, who designated him for assignment on Aug. 31.

Olt said he “never really thought” about his future.

“I didn’t want to think about it,” Olt said. “I just wanted to stay focused on staying ready and being prepared so when I did get a chance, if it happened, I wanted to be ready to at least take advantage of it.”

Olt stayed around the Cubs’ Triple-A Iowa affiliate, hoping another team would give him a chance. The White Sox did and manager Robin Ventura immediately put him in the lineup.

”He says he’s ready to go, so we’re going to find out and put him out there,“ Ventura said. ”It brings an extra dimension to our lineup. Lately, we’ve been hitting some homers. I don’t know if they knew he was coming, but we’ll see if he can add to it.

“Everybody is a little different. It’s something with his work ethic and everything else he’s got going. That’s a good sign. It paid off for him because he kept working out and he’s ready to go. We’ll just get him going. He’s here. Yeah, he’s ready to go. Lately, we’ve been hitting some homers. We’ll see if he can add to it.”

Olt struck out in his first two at-bats for the White Sox before singling in his final two at-bats.

“We know he’s got some pop in there,” Ventura said. “I think at first you can probably have some nerves of being with a new club and trying to do too much. I think he shortened it up and swung the bat a lot better in the last couple. We’re going to see a good chunk of him in September.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 10-11, 4.56 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-7, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erik Johnson limited the Royals to three runs and five hits over six innings in his first major league start this season. All the runs were on solo home runs. “That’s one of the biggest things I preach is rhythm and tempo, just being on time,” Johnson said. “I was definitely aggressive; aggressive in the zone. They’re an aggressive swinging team as well. I got a lot of early contacts. I got a lot of bad contact early. I was changing speeds with my first pitches. I know a lot of them like to go first pitch. For me it was aggressive in the zone. I wish I could probably take three pitches back. If I‘m going to give up a home run, it’s going to be solo.”

--SS Alexei Ramirez doubled and singled in his first two at-bats. He went 8-for-14 in the three-game series. He is 17-for-33 and scored 10 runs in the past eight games.

--LHP Chris Sale, who is working with an extra-day between starts, is 3-0 with a 2.34 in his past five starts. He is 4-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 games, including 13 starts, against the Indians.

--RHP David Robertson picked up his 29th save in 35 chances, working a spotless ninth. He has retired the past 25 batters he has faced.

--3B Mike Olt struck out on three Johnny Cueto pitches with runners on the corners in the first inning, but singled in his final two at-bats. Olt was inserted immediately into the White Sox lineup after being claimed off waivers Saturday from the Cubs. “He’s ready to go, so we’re going to find out,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I just think it brings an extra dimension to your lineup.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was scary. I‘m glad we got the out on that one. He said it hit him on the arm. At first it looked like it might have got him a little bit higher, but it’s scary when that bat’s flying around.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after RHP Erik Johnson’s final pitch shattered the bat of Royals DH Alex Gordon and a piece of the bat went sailing toward the mound.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zach Putnam (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

3B Tyler Saladino

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck