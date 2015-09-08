Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Erik Johnson pitched well enough Sunday in Kansas City that he’s going to get at least another start for the White Sox before the end of the season.

In fact, the 27-year-old right-hander figures to get mixed into the starting rotation a little bit more than one more time. Chicago manager Robin Ventura said he might use a “semi” six-man rotation down the stretch, which would include Johnson.

“It’s probably going to be fitting him in a little bit more,” Ventura said Monday, prior to the White Sox’s 3-2 loss Monday to start a series against the Cleveland Indians. “There’s thoughts of somewhere down the line, (right-hander Frankie Montas) gets a start too. You can get everybody an extra day. You can kind of play games with it and slot guys a little bit differently if you need to.”

Johnson is just looking for another chance to impress Ventura and the White Sox enough to win a more permanent spot on the roster. He began the 2014 season in the starting rotation, but struggled and was optioned back to Triple-A Charlotte before the schedule had even reached the mid-point.

Johnson fronted Charlotte’s rotation this season and posted impressive numbers. He earned a call-up once major-league rosters expanded Sept. 1 and aims to earn more in his third stint with the White Sox.

“This is where I want to play,” he said. “This is the spot. I’ve kind of learned and shaped a routine and was able to make adjustments to the point where I can see what I might need to do on a day-to-day basis (now), and what I need to do getting feedback from a start.”

The feedback was largely good coming off his start against the Royals, in which he collected a win after allowing three earned runs in six innings. The next step is impressing enough to get a serious shot at landing a rotation or bullpen role next season.

The White Sox are loaded with talented left-handed starters, but will need a couple right-handers to off-set them in the rotation. It looks like Jeff Samardzija will leave in free agency and Chicago might try to open a second spot in the rotation for a right-hander by trading left-handed veteran John Danks in the offseason.

“I think I have the stuff,” Johnson said. “I have the command. It’s a spot to be had, but again, it’s something you’ve got to go out and get.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 12-9, 3.53 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 6-6, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon is nearing his career high for innings pitched in a season, but the White Sox haven’t committed to shutting him down for the rest of the season yet. Rodon, who will start for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians, has thrown 118 2/3 innings in 23 appearances (20 starts). His previous high was 132 1/3 innings in 2013 during his sophomore season at North Carolina State. “I don’t think he’s gotten to that point where he’s hit a wall or we’re in a numbers crunch or anything like that,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “But if we get to a point where we need to use him, we can use him and (if) you get to a point where you want to take care of him, you take care of him.”

--LHP Chris Sale posted a quality start, but didn’t have his best stuff in the White Sox’s 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Sale was saddled with the loss after allowing three runs, all on solo homers, in seven innings. He struck out eight and walked only one. “It stinks giving up homers,” Sale said. “Usually solo shots don’t hurt you, but when you give up (darn) near a handful of them, it’s tough.”

--3B Mike Olt will get the majority of starts at 3B for the White Sox in the season’s final month, according to manager Robin Ventura. Olt, claimed from the Cubs on Sept. 5, started Monday in Chicago’s 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians and went 0-for-3. ”This will be a big month for me,“ Olt said. ”We definitely have some guys here who are well equipped for the (third base) job. It’s something I‘m going to have to work hard for and continue to push.

--DH/1B Adam LaRoche was originally in the White Sox’s starting lineup Monday as the DH, but was scratched because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. He’s considered day-to-day.

--INF Tyler Saladino will get less playing time after the White Sox added 3B Mike Olt to the roster Sept. 5 through waivers. Saladino has started at the hot corner for most of the season’s second half and played well defensively. He has struggled at the plate and doesn’t have much power. Olt had struggled offensively as well, but has more power potential. It sounds like Olt will get the majority of starts the rest of the season. “It doesn’t mean (Saladino‘s) not going to play there anymore, but I think Mike is going to get enough of a shot to get a good look at him,” manager Robin Ventura said.

--RHP Erik Johnson is intent on making a good impression on the White Sox in his third stint with the club since debuting in the major leagues with Chicago in September 2013. Johnson, who had a strong season fronting the rotation at Triple-A Charlotte, carried his success over into his first start with the White Sox this season. He picked up the win while pitted against ace RHP Johnny Cueto by allowing three earned runs in six innings. “I think I have the stuff,” Johnson said. “I have the command. (There‘s) a spot to be had (in the rotation next year), but it’s something you’ve got to go out and get.”

--RHP Frankie Montas might get a spot start for the White Sox before the end of the season, according to manager Robin Ventura. The fireballing right-hander is currently working out of the bullpen after being recalled Sept. 1 when major-league rosters expanded. Montas, one of Chicago’s top prospects, had a dominant season at Double-A Birmingham. He went 5-5 with a 2.97 ERA in 23 starts for the Barons, striking out 108 in 112 innings. Opponents hit just .219 off him and he threw a seven inning no-hitter June 9 at Tennessee.

--SS Alexei Ramirez will get the majority of starts at SS for the White Sox the rest of the season, according to manager Robin Ventura. The addition of 3B Mike Olt through waivers Sept. 5 has taken away a regular starting job from slick-fielding rookie INF Tyler Saladino, who played mostly shortstop in the minor leagues. There are some who feel Saladino will be Chicago’s shortstop next season, but for now it’s Ramirez’s job. “I think the way Alexei is swinging it right now, you might as well have him do it,” Ventura said Monday, prior to Ramirez going 0-for-3 in the White Sox’s 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. “He’s swinging it well (and) playing well offensively and defensively.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It stinks giving up homers. Usually solo shots don’t hurt you, but when you give up (darn) near a handful of them, it’s tough. Today was my day to pick (the team) up and I didn‘t. I need to be that guy to be able to pick up my team, because they’ve picked me up my last time out.” -- LHP Chris Sale, who allowed three runs, all on solo homers, in seven innings of the loss to the Indians Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH/1B Adam LaRoche (patellar tendinitis in his right knee) was scratched from the lineup Sept. 7. He’s considered day-to-day.

--RHP Zach Putnam (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck