Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- There is a healthy dose of discontent ruminating within the walls of U.S. Cellular Field about the White Sox’s disappointing season, and that includes chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

Last winter, Reinsdorf signed off on a number of perceived upgrades to the roster through trades and free agency that were supposed to lead the White Sox back to the playoffs in the American League. Instead, the team’s hitting has been too inconsistent and Chicago is sitting with an unsavory 66-71 record with 25 games remaining.

The head of the White Sox is now seeking answers for both what went wrong and how his front office plans to fix it.

“Jerry is very, very focused on not only what’s happened over the last six months here ... but perhaps as important, he wants to know where it’s headed and what our plan is to get ourselves back on track to where we want to be,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday, prior to his team’s 7-4 win against the Cleveland Indians. “He is communicating very openly and very directly about where we’ve fallen short, in his opinion, and his thoughts on how to get better and wanting to hear our thoughts on what we’re going to do.”

What is Reinsdorf’s primary wish?

“It’s to get this thing right as quickly as possible,” Hahn said. “(It’s to) put us in position to win, ideally, multiple World Series as quickly as possible. In terms of specific payroll or specific (details) ... it’s premature for that. He wants to hear what we have in mind to get this thing right as soon as possible. He’s very focused on that.”

Leaving the roster intact and rolling the dice with the same group next season does not appear to be in those plans. Hahn said the goal at the moment is to finish the season with as many wins as possible, play some young players to see what they might have coming and then reassess the entire setup after the season.

That includes reassessing every player, coach, front-office executive and manager Robin Ventura, who signed a contract extension prior to the 2014 season that’s believed to last through 2016.

“We’re evaluating everything,” Hahn said. “You want to take a reasoned approach when you’re making a change. You don’t want to overreact to the underperformance and try to change too much and therefore create more problems. At the same time, we’re very cognizant of the fact we need to look at everything right now. It’s not producing wins at the major-league level we want, and therefore we’re going to have to make some changes.”

Ventura said he understands the situation and isn’t surprised by Hahn’s plan.

“Everybody is analyzed,” he said. “I think you expect that and that’s (Hahn‘s) job to do that. I‘m not surprised to do that. You just go through it. Again, we’re just as disappointed as anybody else. I think even for myself, I‘m just as disappointed in what you have here. But when you analyze it, you’re going to go through everything. You go through coaches, you go through players, (and) through the whole process as we have in the past. I would like it to be better as well.”

Does that mean he’d like to return as manager?

“Absolutely,” Ventura said. “People that think I don’t care. That’s an unfair assessment. Nobody cares more about how it’s going here than I do.”

RECORD: 66-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 4-1, 2.55 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 9-11, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija is expected to explore the free-agent market this winter, according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn. Samardzija, from nearby Valparaiso, Ind., will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. “He’s going to have to go to the market and hear what’s out there,” Hahn said Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. “He’s worked too hard and too long over his career to get to something that is very valuable to a player. We obviously have what we feel is a strong relationship with Jeff, as well as his representatives, and I‘m sure we’ll be in contact as the offseason unfolds. At this point, he’s right on the doorstep of free agency and I fully expect him to explore that.”

--2B Micah Johnson was recalled by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, but was not in the starting lineup. Johnson started the season with the White Sox and held his own offensively, hitting .270 with three RBIs, eight runs scored and three stolen bases in 27 games, but his defense wasn’t as solid. He was optioned to Charlotte May 14 and spent the rest of the season in Triple-A ironing out his defense. He also hit .315 with eight home runs, 28 extra-base hits, 36 RBIs, 54 runs scored and 28 stolen bases in 78 games with the Knights. Now that he’s back, White Sox manager Robin Ventura said will try to work the speedy rookie into his lineup either at 2B or DH.

--C Tyler Flowers was not in the starting lineup for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Flowers was hit in the left hand by a 96 mph fastball from RHP Trevor Bauer in the fourth inning of a game Monday against the Indians, and also took a foul tip off his jaw in the first inning. “(Flowers) can probably play,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said prior to the game Tuesday. “I don’t really want to have to do that. I would like to give him another day to heal up a little bit.”

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche did not start in the White Sox’s 7-4 win against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. LaRoche was scratched from a start Monday against Cleveland because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee and the issue was still bothering him Tuesday. GM Rick Hahn and manager Robin Ventura each said LaRoche is considered day-to-day at this point.

--LHP Carlos Rodon continued his run of dominant pitching in the White Sox’s 7-4 win Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Rodon worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and had little trouble in his remaining five frames. Rodon struck out eight, walked just one and scattered five hits in earning the win. He has a 1.76 ERA and has struck out 41 in his past six starts (41 innings). All six of those outings were quality starts in which the rookie left-hander allowed no more than two runs. “It’s real fun,” said Rodon, whose 135 2/3 innings has set a career high for a season. “Winning is fun. That’s the point of this game. (I‘m) enjoying it and just trying to get better.”

--C Rob Brantly got the start behind the plate Tuesday for the White Sox because regular starting C Tyler Flowers was banged up in a game Monday. Brantly went 1-for-3 and slugged his first home run of the season for a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Brantly was one of the players called up Sept. 1 when major-league rosters expanded. He was a combined 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his previous two games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight, it was just a nice performance. Any time he got in trouble, he seemed to find an extra gear and throw strikes and throw tough pitches.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, of LHP Carlos Rodon, who continued his run of dominant pitching in the White Sox’s 7-4 win Tuesday against the Indians.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH/1B Adam LaRoche (right knee, patellar tendinitis) was scratched from the lineup Sept. 7 and didn’t play Sept 8.

--RHP Zach Putnam (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

2B Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck