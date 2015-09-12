Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton looks nothing like a prototypical home run hitter at 5-foot-8, 185 pounds.

Looks can be deceiving.

Eaton’s surprise season continued Friday as he hit his 13th home run in 133 games this season. The production marks a steep increase from 2014, when Eaton hit only one home run in 123 games.

“It’s been interesting because he’s hit more homers, but I don’t think he’s really been swinging for the home run,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I think he just cut down his swing. There’s more contact, and he’s using the other side of the field. It’s been more of a shortened down, contact swing, and I think he’s gotten more out of it.”

Eaton, 26, has improved as the season has progressed. After hitting .245 with six home runs, 18 RBIs and five stolen bases before the All-Star break, he has hit .313 (63 of 201) with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and nine stolen bases in the second half.

Ventura did not hesitate when asked about Eaton’s ceiling.

”It’s pretty high,“ Ventura said. ”You look at the things he has, you don’t have to be big to hit homers. He’s hit some homers to left field, he’s hit some pretty far to right field, so he does have power that’s in there.

“For him, he has speed. He hasn’t used it as much as he probably should. I think the package is there to do more.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 8-4, 3.54 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 8-10, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach Putnam was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. A few hours later, Putnam showed clear signs of rust as he allowed three runs in one-third of an inning.

--LHP Carlos Rodon will skip his turn in the rotation next week against the Oakland A’s as the team tries to limit his innings count. Rodon, 22, has pitched 125 2/3 innings in his first full season in the majors. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche returned to the lineup after missing three games because a sore right knee. He went 0-for-3 with a walk to drop his batting average to .211.

--3B Mike Olt went 2-for-2 on Friday but was thrown out while trying to stretch a single into a double. Olt has a pair of multi-hit games in four starts since joining the White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you have a lead, a big lead, those (solo home runs) don’t bother you that much. When we’re tied or they’re close, those come back to bite you.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after a loss to Minnesota on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

N/A

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck