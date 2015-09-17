Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Reliever Scott Carroll had some interesting news to share with reporters Wednesday after he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to join the Chicago White Sox’s bullpen.

The right-hander’s vehicle, which he left in the Chicago area during his previous stint with the White Sox, was stolen at some point during his final stint in Charlotte. He released the news after being asked how he stayed sharp during the down period after the end of the minor league season in the first week of September.

“Well, first off, my car was stolen in Chicago, so that was disheartening to come back to,” said Carroll, whose offseason home is near Kansas City, Mo. “I have been dealing with that, but I made my way back to Kansas City safe and sound. It’s kind of hard when the Triple-A season is over with, and you know the possibility of being called up is still there. I just took it easy though, have just been playing catch with friends. Nothing too serious, but just trying to keep the arm in shape.”

As for the missing vehicle?

“Stolen near Wicker Park, off of Damen Avenue, so if anyone knows of a Cadillac Escalade driving around there, that would help out,” Carroll said. “I was gone in Charlotte the whole time, and it was stolen while I was gone. I came back to get my stuff and drive back home, and it was gone.”

He hopes that by getting the word out, it might get spotted.

“Let me get the license plate right ... UE6K0S,” Carroll said. “I need to put it on a doodle hat.”

The White Sox used the “doodle hats” he mentioned last season, scribbling messages on the front and wearing them during TV interviews.

As for baseball, Carroll made an appearance in the White Sox’s 9-4 win Wednesday night against the Oakland A‘s. He pitched the ninth inning and allowed one run on a solo home run by right fielder Jake Smolinski.

“I was absolutely anticipating I was coming back,” said Carroll, who is in his fourth stint with the White Sox this season. “I was disappointed to hear I wasn’t (in) the first wave of people to be called up, but it’s part of the business, and obviously I‘m glad to be back and help the team out any way I can.”

During his previous three stints with the White Sox this season, Carroll went 1-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 13 relief appearances. He went 7-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 16 starts for Charlotte.

“To be honest, the last few games (in Charlotte), I really wasn’t that happy with,” Carroll said. “I was kind of losing some of my sink and stuff I had been doing so well earlier. I was kind of wanting more time to get back on track, but this is obviously a great opportunity to use this to show what I‘m capable of doing.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Sean Nolin, 1-1, 3.09 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 9-10, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (9-10, 3.53) will make his 30th start this season for the White Sox in a series finale against the A’s on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana is 3-1 with a 3.31 ERA in his past six starts. Five of those outings were quality starts. Quintana is 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA in his career against Oakland (13 innings).

--OF Trayce Thompson was a late scratch from the White Sox’s lineup Wednesday because of soreness in the left elbow he sprained Monday while diving for a shallow fly ball. Thompson was slated to play center field, but he wanted to test the elbow during live batting practice to be sure he could go. He was scratched after taking his swings. “It was a swing thing,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He can swing and he hit, and that was fine, but being able to let go and do the things that he’s been doing ... I don’t want to change anything. He said it was pretty close, but he just didn’t feel like he could get after it.”

--OF J.B. Shuck started in center field and went 1-for-5 Wednesday in the White Sox’s 9-4 win against the A‘s. Shuck was a late addition to the lineup. He replaced OF Trayce Thompson, who was scratched because of soreness in his left elbow, which he sprained Monday diving for a fly ball.

--INF Tyler Saladino started at shortstop for the White Sox on Wednesday against the A‘s, going 1-for-3 and scoring a run. It was just the fourth time this season he played shortstop for Chicago after playing that position almost exclusively in the minor leagues. Saladino, who came into the game hitting .239, might be a candidate to fill the White Sox’s starting shortstop role next season.

--RHP Erik Johnson received nine runs in support in his latest outing for the White Sox to help him earn another win Wednesday against the A‘s. Johnson picked up his second win in three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. He allowed three runs in six innings for his sixth career quality start. Johnson is 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA for Chicago this season.

--3B Mike Olt hit his first home run as a member of the White Sox on Wednesday in Chicago’s 9-4 win against the Oakland A’s and his second homer of the season. His first homer happened April 11 as a member of the Chicago Cubs. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Olt is the only player in major league history to hit a home run for each of Chicago’s teams in the same season.

--RHP Scott Carroll was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Wednesday and will work a long relief role. Carroll, who allowed a run in one inning Wednesday, said he kept his arm loose following the end of the minor league season by playing catch with friends in his hometown of Kansas City, Mo. Carroll also told reporters Wednesday that his car, which he’d left in a Chicago suburb during his previous stint with the White Sox, was stolen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s pretty cool. I‘m surprised that it hasn’t happened. I guess not a lot of guys get traded over here from the Cubs or the opposite. It was definitely something I’ll be able to tell my kids about down the road.” -- 3B Mike Olt, on becoming the first player to homer for both the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox in the same season.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Trayce Thompson (hyperextended left elbow) was hurt Sept. 14, and he didn’t play Sept. 15-16. He is day-to-day.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche (right knee tendinitis) did not play Sept. 15-16.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck