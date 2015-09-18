Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Except for games against contending teams, the Chicago White Sox will be of little interest to the baseball world during the remainder of this season.

But one thing worth keeping an eye on is Jose Abreu adding another impressive feat to his already stellar resume.

The White Sox slugger needs just one home run and seven RBIs the rest of the way to join Albert Pujols as the only players with 30 homers and 100 RBIs in their first two major league seasons.

Chicago manager Robin Ventura believes the feat would be special under any circumstances, but it’s especially impressive considering the obstacles Abreu has faced this season.

“The first year, we knew it was an extraordinary year,” Ventura said. “The second year, they come in -- and especially as cold as our offense was early -- you’re not going to get beat by him. So people were really pitching around him, being very diligent was part of how he approached it. He was patient enough to wait through it and get to a point of where he is right now. Experience is part of it.”

Abreu, who was given the day off on Thursday, has been in the lineup just about every day, but that doesn’t mean he has been completely healthy.

”He went through a finger issue early,“ Ventura said. ”I don’t think he quite had the power that he’s used to or accustomed to, so part of that is an adjustment of finding a way to get through that, fighting through it until you get healthy enough to take your own swing and pull the ball the right way.

“He’s done a great job of fighting through that and getting to where he is now. Last year, people were talking about how he dropped off in the second half where now it’s turned around. That’s just experience, learning how they’re pitching you, learning the league and being healthy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-8, 3.55 ERA) at Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 4-3, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale lasted just three innings in his last start against the Minnesota Twins and will be looking to bounce back in Friday’s start against the Cleveland Indians. Sale is second in the majors with 250 strikeouts on the season and is within reach of the franchise record of 269 set by Ed Walsh in 1908.

--INF Mike Olt, who became the first player to homer for both the White Sox and Cubs in the same season on Wednesday, hit another homer on Thursday. This one was a solo blast in the fourth inning to tie the score at 1.

--LHP Jose Quintana continues to be a steady performer for the White Sox. He allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings on Thursday. It’s his 23rd quality start of the season. However, he got another no-decision -- his 50th since 2012 -- as the White Sox blew a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning. The win would have been Quintana’s 10th and he’s never had 10 wins in a season.

--RHP David Robertson has 29 saves this season, but he gave up a three-run homer in the ninth inning to Oakland’s Billy Butler on Thursday for his seventh blown save of the season. “It’s been a tough season, but at the same time I have to be able to come in and do my job,” he said. “I have to be able to get three outs right there and be the backbone of the pen who ends the game quickly and efficiently and doesn’t go out there and screw up.”

--OF J.B. Shuck, who started in center field on Thursday, left the game after six innings because of left hamstring soreness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had it. When I fell into the fence, the ball came out of my glove, so ... there’s nothing good for me this series. Nothing we can do.” -- White Sox OF Avisail Garcia, on his attempt to haul in Billy Butler’s game-winning three-run homer on Thursday in Oakland’s 4-2 comeback win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (left hamstring soreness) left early on Sept. 17.

--OF Trayce Thompson (hyperextended left elbow) was hurt Sept. 14, and he didn’t play Sept. 15-16. He is day-to-day.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche (right knee tendinitis) did not play Sept. 15-16.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck