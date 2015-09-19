Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- If ever there was a score from a game that didn’t seem to go with the pitcher who pitched it, it was the Chicago White Sox’ 12-1 loss to the Indians on Friday. White Sox ace Chris Sale started the game, and pitched far better than the score indicates.

Sale only gave up one run in seven innings, but he was also charged with six unearned runs, because of an error that led to a six-run Cleveland third inning. Granted, Sale still gave up the grand slam by Carlos Santana that blew the game open, but Sale’s outing was not as ugly as the score.

“Every time he goes out there expectations are high,” said Chicago manager Robin Ventura of Sale. “It’s like if he doesn’t come close to a no-hitter people are disappointed. But he’s human.”

The Indians were aware that their six-run third inning was a result of not just one good swing by Santana, but one big break on a groundball that should have been turned into a double play, but instead went as an error, and set the table for Santana’s big hit.

“It was good to get those runs, because everyone knows if Sale settles in it’s going to be a really long day for the hitters,” said Indians third baseman Mike Aviles.

“We caught a break, but we took advantage of it,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “When you get a break against Sale you better take advantage of it because that might be the only one you get.”

Sale pitched seven innings and struck out nine, but it’s tough for any pitcher to get a win after giving up six runs in one inning. Sale’s last win came on Aug. 26 in Seattle. In three September starts Sale is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 7-6, 3.94 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 13-10, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Melky Cabrera's solo home run off RHP Cody Anderson in the fifth inning accounted for Chicago's only run. It was Cabrera's 99th career home run, and it was struck in one of Cabrera's favorite ballparks. In 128 career at bats at Progressive Field Cabrera has hit .344 with 8 home runs and 25 RBI. His 11 career home runs vs. Cleveland are his most against any one opponent.

--DH Melky Cabrera’s solo home run off RHP Cody Anderson in the fifth inning accounted for Chicago’s only run. It was Cabrera’s 99th career home run, and it was struck in one of Cabrera’s favorite ballparks. In 128 career at bats at Progressive Field Cabrera has hit .344 with 8 home runs and 25 RBI. His 11 career home runs vs. Cleveland are his most against any one opponent.

--OF Adam Eaton’s second inning single extended his hitting streak to seven games. Over his last 20 games Eaton is hitting .366, with 16 runs scored.

--OF Trayce Thompson had a double in four at bats Friday. It was Thompson’s first appearance in a game since Monday. He had been sidelined with a hyper-extended left elbow.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Every time he goes out there, expectations are high. It's like if he doesn't come close to a no-hitter, people are disappointed. But he's human." -- Chicago manager Robin Ventura, on LHP Chris Sale after a loss on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (left hamstring soreness) left the Sept. 17 game and did not play Sept. 18.

--OF Trayce Thompson (hyperextended left elbow) was hurt Sept. 14, and he didn’t play Sept. 15-16. He appeared as a pinch runner Sept. 17. He returned Sept. 18.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche (right knee tendinitis) did not play Sept. 15-18.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck