Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- John Danks has been in the salvage business in the second half of his season.

What is he trying to salvage?

The first half of his season.

Onto Sunday, Danks came up a little short in that area as he suffered his 13th loss of the year, a 6-3 setback to the Cleveland Indians. Danks (7-13) threw 110 pitches and gave up three runs on seven hits.

“His problem was his pitch count,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “He gave us an opportunity to win, but he just ran out of innings, due to his pitch count.”

Although Danks needed 100 pitches to get through five innings, he was pretty good in four of them. He gave up three runs on four hits in the second inning, but held Cleveland scoreless on three hits in the other four innings he pitched.

“They weren’t as aggressive early in their at-bats as they were the last couple of days, and I wasn’t able to force them to swing,” Danks said. “Give them credit for that. They were patient and were able to wait me out, and before you know it my pitch count is up, and I‘m out of the game.”

At the All-Star break, Danks was 4-8 with a 5.30 ERA. Since the All-Star break, he is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA.

“The first half left a sour taste in my mouth,” Dank said. “I‘m trying to salvage what I can from it in the second half.”

On Sunday, Danks was also trying to lighten the workload of the Chicago bullpen because the White Sox have a doubleheader in Detroit on Monday. He also fell a little short in that area.

“I needed to go a lot deeper in the game than that, but it wasn’t from a lack of trying,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 9-13, 5.27 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Ryan, 2-3, 5.32 ERA); White Sox (RHP Erik Johnson, 2-0, 3.71) at Tigers (LHP Randy Wolf, 0-3, 6.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Robertson is just the third White Sox pitcher to have 30-plus saves in his first season with the team. The others are Dustin Hermanson in 2005 and Bob James in 1985.

--LHP John Danks gave up three runs in five innings Sunday, and two of them came on a home run by RF Lonnie Chisenhall in the second inning. “I was hoping to go inside on him, but it was up and it looked like he was ready for it. I didn’t fool him much,” Danks said.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija will start the first game of a doubleheader in Detroit on Monday. Samardzija has started four games against the Tigers this season and has pitched at least seven innings in all four games.

--RHP Zach Putnam, who was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2008 June Amateur Draft, faced his former team Sunday. Putnam pitched one inning of relief and gave up three runs on three hits. That raised Putnam’s ERA in seven career appearances against the Indians from 1.69 to 5.68.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a different pitcher (now compared to pre-surgery). He’s more deceptive now, with more movement. Before, he was mostly velocity.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on Indians RHP Josh Tomlin after a loss Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (left hamstring soreness) left the Sept. 17 game and did not play Sept. 18-20.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche (right knee tendinitis) did not play Sept. 15-20.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck