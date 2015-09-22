Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Jeff Samardzija doesn’t normally watch a lot of video in-between starts. Following his worst outing of the season, Samardzija went back to the videotape and made a startling discovery.

“I was essentially tipping my pitches half the way,” Samardzija said of his session with video coordinator Bryan Johnson. “When you find that, it gives you a little extra confidence that ‘Hey, we can go out and make pitches and have a good day.'”

Samardzija was better than good on Monday afternoon, tossing the first one-hit shutout of his career. He limited the Detroit Tigers to first baseman Victor Martinez’s bloop single in the fifth while facing one batter over the minimum. His previous best was a two-hitter against the White Sox as a member of the Chicago Cubs on May 27, 2013.

Samardzija, who struck out six, was 1-8 with a 9.24 ERA in his previous nine starts. He gave up 10 runs on 11 hits in three innings to Oakland in his last outing on Tuesday.

He was baffled why batters were jumping on seemingly quality pitches until he corrected the flaws he noticed.

“It was pretty obvious on a few things I was doing, especially for my fastball and when it was coming,” said Samardzija, who needed only 88 pitches to subdue the Tigers. “For me, it’s such a big pitch. I‘m always throwing my fastball and if they know it’s coming, it really takes an edge off of what I‘m doing out there.”

The Tigers didn’t send all their big bats out against Samardzija in the first game of the doubleheader. Miguel Cabrera, who is on his way to a fourth batting title in the last five seasons, wasn’t in the lineup. The bottom half of the order was filled with players who spent most of the season at Triple-A Toledo.

It was still an essential outing for a player who’s heading into free agency to prove there’s nothing wrong with his arm.

“You can only take so much,” manager Robin Ventura said. “A lot’s been put on him about things, so it’s nice to see him go out and pitch like this. It’s just a big boost for him. He deserves that, to go out and have an outing like this.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-78

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 9-10, 3.45 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Daniel Norris, 2-2, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erik Johnson won for the third time in four starts since his Sept. 1 call-up in the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit. He tied his career high with nine strikeouts while holding the Tigers to two runs on five hits. He also struck out nine against the Boston Red Sox on April 15, 2014. “He’s aggressive in the zone and that’s been the biggest thing since coming back up here,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s coming after you, and he has to pitch that way.”

--RHP Nate Jones bounced back from a string of subpar outings by tossing two scoreless innings at Detroit in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday. Jones entered the game with a runner on first and left him stranded at third. He pitched a spotless eighth, including two strikeouts. Jones had been touched up for three home runs in his previous four appearances. “Nate throwing the way he did was nice to see,” manager Robin Ventura said.

--CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the opener of a doubleheader against Detroit on Monday. Eaton smacked an RBI single in the third inning and added another single in the sixth. Eaton, who has raised his average to .281, is batting .391 during the streak. The leadoff hitter, who has 44 multi-hit games, did not play in the second game.

--2B Carlos Sanchez had three hits in the first game of a doubleheader at Detroit on Monday. It was the second baseman’s third three-hit game this season and first since July 29. He scored both of the game’s runs, including a solo home run. He has five home runs, all since the All-Star break. “The home run’s a little surprising but he’s had some big hits here,” manager Robin Ventura said.

--LHP Jose Quintana will seek his fourth consecutive quality start when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night. He has given up just two earned runs in his last three starts, spanning 20 innings. He has two wins and a no-decision over that stretch while lowering his ERA to 3.45 and his WHIP to 1.29. The Tigers have been his most difficult opponent this season. He’s 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA in four starts against them but 4-3 with a 4.28 ERA in 12 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s aggressive in the zone and that’s been the biggest thing since coming back up here. He’s coming after you, and he has to pitch that way.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on RHP Erik Johnson, who won for the third time in four starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (left hamstring soreness) left the Sept. 17 game, and he did not play Sept. 18-21.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche (right knee tendinitis) did not play Sept. 15-21.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck