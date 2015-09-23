Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Frankie Montas will make his first major league start on Wednesday afternoon but it’s guaranteed not to last long.

Montas is not expected to pitch the minimum five innings required to qualify for a win. The 22-year-old rookie right-hander will oppose Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander at Comerica Park.

“He’s probably not going to be able to go that deep in the game,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “We can get three or four innings, hopefully, out of him and depending on how those innings go, we’ll see how he’s doing.”

Montas benefitted from two stellar outings by starters Jeff Samardzija and Erik Johnson during the team’s doubleheader sweep in Detroit on Monday. Samardzija tossed a complete-game one-hitter, while Johnson lasted six innings. Those outings preserved the White Sox’s bullpen and gave Ventura the luxury of pushing ace Chris Sale’s next start from Wednesday to Thursday in New York.

Montas made 23 starts for Double-A Birmingham this season, going 5-5 with a 2.97 ERA while pitching 112 innings. The Sept. 1 call-up has made a strong impression in his five relief appearances with the White Sox, limiting opponents to one run on six hits in eight innings while striking out 10.

“He’s done a great job of being in the ‘pen, being ready to go and coming in and throwing strikes, so that’s the biggest thing,” Ventura said. “There’s been a progression every time he’s gone out, which is great to see. It’s time to see him start.”

He only went more than six innings once with Birmingham, which kept his arm fresh enough to pitch into September. His last start was Aug. 26.

“He’s lost that built-up innings thing, where he can go out there and go quite a few innings,” Ventura said. “It’s been awhile for him to do that. But he can still go out there and give you three or four innings.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Frankie Montas, 0-0, 1.13 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 3-8, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Tyler Saladino broke up a no-hit bid with a one-out triple in the ninth inning against Detroit reliever Neftali Feliz on Tuesday. The Tigers were shooting for a combined no-hitter before Saladino ripped a shot into the left-center gap. Saladino, who scored the White Sox’s only run in the extra innings loss, has four triples this season.

--CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the ninth inning on Tuesday. That drove in the White Sox’s only run in a 2-1, 10-inning loss at Detroit. He is batting .388 during the streak. Eaton was also hit by a pitch in the seventh, making him the only Chicago batter to reach base until the ninth.

--2B Gordon Beckham has endeared himself to the organization by his willingness to accept a reserve role. Beckham, who homered in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday, is hitting just .207 in 96 games with five homers and 19 RBIs. But manager Robin Ventura said on Tuesday he hopes the organization brings him back next season. “As a guy that can go in and play three infield positions and possibly outfield, that part is always a tough job,” Ventura said. “You feel comfortable with a guy who can handle that, understand that and accept that. Not everybody accepts that role.”

--LHP Jose Quintana notched his fourth consecutive quality start but wound up once again with a no-decision Tuesday. He held the Detroit Tigers to one run in seven innings but the White Sox lost in extra innings. He has given up just three earned runs in his last four starts. Despite his 3.38 ERA, Quintana has only nine victories to show for it. “He’s got better stuff than what the numbers say,” manager Robin Ventura said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of the same for him. There’s nothing there, he’s just getting scraps. He’s got better stuff than what the numbers say.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, on LHP Jose Quintana after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (left hamstring soreness) left the Sept. 17 game, and he did not play Sept. 18-22.

--1B/DH Adam LaRoche (right knee tendinitis) did not play Sept. 15-22.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck