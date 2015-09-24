Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Chicago White Sox knew they would get solid defense out of Carlos Sanchez when they promoted him in May to be their starting second baseman. His offensive contributions were minimal early on but that has changed during the second half of the season.

The 23-year-old switch-hitter is batting .271 since the All-Star break, including all five of his home runs this season. He had a three-hit game against Detroit on Monday.

“We know what he can do defensively,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Offensively, you’re starting to see some improvement out of him. There’s been some occasional pop, where he’s had some big hits for us and some big home runs. But you’re really seeing a kid who’s going through his first time being up here a majority of the year.”

Sanchez got his chance when Micah Johnson, who beat out Sanchez for the starting nod in spring training, disappointed the team’s brass with his defensive shortcomings. Sanchez returned from the minors in mid-May and was an immediate upgrade at his position.

He has a 1.0 defensive WAR rating, according to baseballreference.com, while making just five errors in 108 games. Johnson, by contrast, has a minus 0.6 defensive WAR while committing three errors in 33 games.

Sanchez’s hitting leaves much more to be desired. He headed into the All-Star break with a .184 average. But the organization stuck with him and he’s rewarded their faith with his second-half surge. He leads all American League rookies with 23 doubles, including 14 since July 27.

“He started a little slow,” Ventura said. “There was probably some pressure there to immediately produce. Watching him, you see him learning.”

He got some hard lessons from Detroit ace Justin Verlander on Wednesday. Verlander struck out him out three times, the first two looking.

While his offensive improvement should solidify his status as the starter going into next season, Sanchez cannot afford to get complacent. Johnson entered the season as the more highly-regarded prospect and the organization is still bullish on him. He has started seven games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sept. 8. Johnson hit .315 in the minors and is a more dangerous basestealer than Sanchez, who has swiped just two bases.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-80

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-10, 3.47 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 11-8, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale will try to end his personal losing streak when he faces the New York Yankees on Thursday night. Sale lost his last three starts, including his outing against Cleveland on Friday when he allowed seven runs (one earned) on eight hits in seven innings. He collected nine strikeouts that night and needs 11 more to set a new single-season franchise record with 270. Sale, who got an extra days’ rest between starts, is 3-0 with an 0.72 ERA in eight career outings against the Yankees.

--CF Adam Eaton saw his hitting streak snapped at 11 games on Wednesday afternoon. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Eaton has delivered two 11-game hitting streaks this season. Eaton, who has scored a team-high 92 runs, was given the day off defensively and served as the designated hitter.

--3B Mike Olt left Wednesday’s game at Detroit during the fifth inning with right shoulder discomfort. Olt was injured when he tried to make a diving stop on Ian Kinsler’s infield hit the previous inning. Olt, who was 1-for-2 before exiting, was replaced by Gordon Beckham. “He felt his arm go a little bit numb,” manager Robin Ventura said. “It was an awkward dive.”

--RHP Frankie Montas got roughed up in his first career start on Wednesday in Detroit. He gave up six runs on six hits in three innings while throwing 72 pitches before he was pulled. Montas had given up only one run in five relief appearances since his Sept.1 callup. “That’s a tough lineup, an experienced group,” manager Robin Ventura said. “If you’re not going to locate, you can get hurt by it and Frankie did.”

--LF Melky Cabrera hit the 100th home run of his career in a 7-4 loss at Detroit on Wednesday. He clubbed a two-run shot off Tigers ace Justin Verlander for his milestone homer. Cabrera added two more hits for his 12th three-hit game of the season and drove in three runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a tough lineup, an experienced group.” -- Chicago manager Robin Ventura, after a loss to the Tigers on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF J.B. Shuck (left hamstring soreness) left the Sept. 17 game, and he did not play Sept. 18-21. He returned to action in a pinch-hitting role on Sept. 22.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck