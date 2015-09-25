Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Upon seeing the media gathering from Chicago and the smaller representation from New York, David Robertson joked “we need 12 more”.

Until this season, Robertson was familiar with big crowds around his locker, especially last season when he succeeded Mariano Rivera as the closer for the New York Yankees.

Being successful in Rivera’s former role enabled Robertson to get his first large contract. After converting 39 saves and pitching to a 2.81 ERA in his 402 appearances for the Yankees, Robertson received a four-year, $52 million deal from the Chicago White Sox, who had dire needs in the bullpen.

“I had a lot of good years here,” Robertson said Thursday before the White Sox were handed a 3-2 loss to the Yankees. “I was fortunate to play under some of the greatest baseball players that ever played. I’ve been around Mo, Andy, Derek, Jorge, those guys are legends of the game Having them take me under their wing and watch how they go about their business, how they maintain who they are kind of led me on the straight path.”

So what’s it like being in Chicago as opposed to your previous market where some newspapers often sent a minimum of three reporters to your home games?

“A little different being on this side,” Robertson said. “The field still looks the same. It’s still the same dimensions. I‘m just in a different uniform and facing some guys that I played with for a long time.”

“I would have to say the media is a little different,” Robertson said. “You’re kind of under a microscope a little bit more playing here in New York. You’re expected to win every day. I don’t blame them. That’s just the mentality they have on that side. It’s not that we don’t try to win here. It’s just a different feel. It’s hard to express that feeling that sense but that’s the biggest difference for me. It’s an intense atmosphere here.”

The last time Robertson saw the team which made him a 17th-round pick in 2006 out of Alabama was a hectic time. The series in Chicago began at the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31 and as the Aug. 31 waiver deadline approached, word leaked about him being placed on waivers and claimed by the Yankees.

The motivation was to keep him from the Toronto Blue Jays but eventually the White Sox pulled him back and Robertson remained with Chicago.

“I‘m a baseball player,” Robertson said. “I don’t deal with what the organizations do. I just show up and play ball. I have no control over what’s going to happen. They’re going to do what they need to do on the business end and I just show up and whatever happens happen.”

Robertson showed up for work with the White Sox but the closest he came to making his 57th appearance for his new team was when his teammates threatened in the ninth after Andrew Miller, whom the Yankees paid $16 million less to close games.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-81

STREAK: lost three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 8-6, 3.78 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 5-9, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Carlos Rodon will make his 23rd start and 26th appearance of his career Friday night when he faces the Yankees. In his last seven starts, Rodon is 4-2 with a 1.66 ERA while compiling 45 strikeouts and holding hitters to a .193 average (33-for-171). Rodon has 135 strikeouts and it is the fourth-highest total by a Chicago rookie. He needs four to move into second place ahead of Melido Perez (1988) and Lefty Williams (1916). Rodon last pitched Sunday at Cleveland and in 7 2/3 innings, he allowed one run and six hits. Rodon faced the Yankees July 31 in Chicago and allowed eight runs and eight hits in three innings.

--LHP Chris Sale reached 1,000 career strikeouts when he fanned New York LF Chris Young for the final out of the third inning. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the sixth pitcher to get 1,000 strikeouts in fewer than 900 innings. Sale, however, allowed a three-run home run to RF Carlos Beltran among seven hits in seven innings. It marked the fourth straight start Sale has lost. It is the second-longest of his career and two shy of his career high set June 2-July 6, 2013.

--3B Mike Olt (right shoulder discomfort) was not the starting lineup Thursday but manager Robin Ventura said he was available to pinch hit. He was injured Wednesday in Detroit trying to making a diving stop on 2B Ian Kinsler’s infield hit in the fourth inning and exited the game the following inning.

--1B Adam LaRoche returned to the starting lineup and was 1-for-4 while batting fifth Thursday. LaRoche had been sidelined since Sept. 13 by patellar tendinosis in his right knee. He injured his knee when he collided with a wall chasing a foul ball and also seemed to injure it further on a slide. To help his knee along, LaRoche received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection last week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Talk about a professional hitter. A guy who’s year in and year out one of the best in the game. He just continues to be great.” -- White Sox LHP Chris Sale, on Yankees RF Carlos Beltran after a loss Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- 3B Mike Olt (right shoulder discomfort) did not play in the Sept. 24 game but was available to pinch hit.

--1B Adam LaRoche (right knee tendinitis) returned to the lineup Sept. 24. He did not play Sept. 14-23.

