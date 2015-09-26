Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Carlos Rodon’s first full season as a professional likely ended Friday night.

Not only was it an interesting way for it to conclude but it was something Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura did not think was possible earler this season.

Rodon finished this year at 139 1/3 innings and 149 1/3 total, including the 10 he threw in the minor leagues. The final line of his 24th start and 27th appearance was two runs and five hits in six innings.

It could have been a lot worse. Rodon issued five walks for the fourth time this season and had 15 plate appearances with men on base during Friday’s 5-2 win over the New York Yankees.

He stranded two in the second with a ground ball, two in the third on a pop-up and ended the fourth and sixth by getting two of the four double plays Chicago turned.

”Not when he first started,“ Ventura said of Rodon, who had 34 2/3 professional innings before joining the White Sox in late April. ”The first time he saw these guys, they roughed him up pretty good. Part of that was they waited him out, and I think he learned something that night.

”When he came back for his next start, it was obvious he had a different approach. Things are learned when you’re going through this for the first time. He did that last time he pitched against these guys, and it was a bit different tonight, even though he didn’t have his best control.

Rodon had a 4.84 ERA after getting pounded for eight runs and eight hits in three innings against the Yankees July 31 in Chicago. He followed it up by allowing four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings Aug. 5 against Tampa Bay.

Since then, he is 5-2 with a 1.81 ERA over his last eight starts and, assuming he does not pitch again, Rodon will finish with a 9-6 record and a 3.75 ERA.

“Developed and matured are the right words for Carlos,” White Sox closer David Robertson said. “He’s come a long way since the start. I think he’s realizing now he doesn’t have to throw full speed all the time to get guys out in the big leagues and I hope he continues on that path because he’s something special, this guy. He’s got exceptional stuff and I think in the years coming he’s going to prove himself as one of the aces in this league.”

RECORD: 73-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 7-13, 4.59 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 6-7, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks will make his 29th start and 14th on the road when he faces the Yankees Saturday afternoon. Danks has struggled immensely outside of the South Side of Chicago, going 3-9 with a 5.80 ERA in 14 road outings. He last pitched Sunday in Cleveland when he allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings of a 6-3 loss. Danks will be making his 10th career start against New York and is 3-3 with a 5.19 ERA against the Yankees.

--LHP Chris Sale will likely make his next start Thursday against the Kansas City Royals or Detroit Tigers next Friday. Sale struck out eight during seven innings Thursday and his 267 strikeouts are two shy of equaling the team record set by Ed Walsh in 1908.

--RHP Matt Albers extended his career-high scoreless innings streak to 20 2/3 innings. Albers has the longest active streak in the majors and extended it by getting DH Alex Rodriguez to hit into a double play started by SS Alexei Ramirez. Albers’ current run spans his last 18 outings and he has held right-handed hitters to 18 hits in 83 at-bats.

--3B Mike Olt returned to the starting lineup Friday after being available only as a pinch hitter due to right shoulder discomfort Thursday. Olt has made 17 starts since joining the White Sox Sept. 6 and with about 20 friends and family from the New Haven, Conn., area in the stands, he hit his third home run for the White Sox.

--RHP Carlos Rodon’s first full professional season likely ended Friday night. Manager Robin Ventura said “it should be it” when asked if Rodon would pitch again. Rodon allowed two runs and five hits in six innings Friday night working around five walks and 15 plate appearances with men on base. Rodon pitched 10 innings in the minors before joining the White Sox and 139 1/3 in the majors. Since Aug. 5, he is 5-2 with a 1.81 ERA in his last eight starts.

--RHP David Robertson made his return to the mound at Yankee Stadium exactly one year after blowing a 5-2 lead in Derek Jeter’s last game. This time, the save was much easier as Robertson threw 16 pitches in a hitless ninth for his 32nd save. “Obviously that was my last outing here at Yankee Stadium and the baseball gods were against me that day,” Robertson said. “They wanted to see Derek walk off with a base hit. It was a pretty incredible moment. Looking back on it now, I‘m not mad about it at all. It stung at the time because I was so worried that I had just blown the game and we were going to go extra innings and Derek’s not going to get called out (of the game) from short and get the applause he deserves in the ninth inning. Instead he got the place to erupt on a walkoff base hit.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had couple of family and friends (here). So it was pretty cool to be able to do something like that here for them. They’ve been very supportive throughout the last couple of years. I‘m sure a lot of people were watching, so it’s very cool.” -- White Sox 3B Mike Olt, after hitting his third home run of the season Friday, delighting the friends and family he had from the New Haven area in the stands.

