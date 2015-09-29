Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It had been inevitable for weeks, but elimination from having a chance at the postseason officially became a disappointing reality for the Chicago White Sox Saturday.

The White Sox were among the teams in the offseason hailed for a series of aggressive roster lineup changes, adding first baseman Adam LaRoche and left fielder Melky Cabrera to the middle of a lineup that included second-year first baseman Jose Abreu.

It rarely clicked consistently, giving the White Sox three straight losing seasons after nearly holding off the Detroit Tigers in 2012 during manager Robin Ventura’s debut season following eight seasons under Ozzie Guillen.

“Disappointing,” left-hander John Danks said Saturday after a 2-1 loss and before Chicago concluded the road portion of its schedule with a 6-1 loss to the New York Yankees. “We all expected more. We just really couldn’t put it together for a long stretch. It seemed like different parts of the season, different phases of the game we were doing really well, but the other half of it was lacking for whatever reason.”

Though Danks is 7-14, pitching has not been the biggest issue. It is the hitting beyond Abreu. Abreu is hitting .290 with 29 home runs and 97 RBIs but free-agent imports LaRoche and Cabrera have struggled at various times as the White Sox have been shut out 11 times and held to two runs or fewer 57 times.

LaRoche signed a two-year deal after batting .259 with 26 home runs and 92 RBIs for the Washington Nationals in 2014. This year, he is at .209, which is 55 points below his career average before this season.

Cabrera is batting .275 but he batted .220 during May, when the White Sox moved under .500 for good. They were 18-17 and 4 1/2 games out of first place May 18, but until putting together a seven-game winning streak around July 23-29, the White Sox lost 33 of 55 games and eight games in the standings.

“I think when we had our stretch and we won seven in a row, things turned around offensively,” Ventura said before his team’s record dropped to 73-83. “We tweaked it a little bit roster wise. We just could never keep up that offensive production to that extent. We were inconsistent offensively. You know there are going to be days when we don’t do it. We just weren’t consistent.”

Still even with lingering disappointment and regrets about an offense that sputtered more times than not, the current group wants another chance next season.

“I think the pieces are here,” Danks said. “I think guys that have had success in the big leagues, a lot of young talent coming up behind them, and we just have to go out there and play better baseball.”

“We all knew we had a very, very good team for the season, but also we had too many new faces, and probably it was a little hard to build the chemistry,” Abreu said. “I think that we are building something good for next season. I don’t like to see this like something bad. I think this is something good for the future, and that’s the way that I want to see.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-83

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Johnny Cueto 10-12, 3.45 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija 10-13, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija will be coming off his finest outing for the White Sox Tuesday when he faces the Kansas City Royals. Although he is 2-6 with a 6.94 ERA over his last six starts, Samardzija pitched a one-hitter last Monday afternoon in Detroit. It was his second shutout of the season and seventh career complete game. Samardzija will try to duplicate the stuff he had in Detroit against a team he has never beaten. He is 0-3 with a 8.15 ERA in three starts against Kansas City this season and 0-5 with a 7.40 ERA in five appearances overall vs. the Royals.

--RHP Erik Johnson took his first loss although he held the Yankees hitless in 10 at-bats with runners in scoring position during his 5 2/3 innings. Johnson threw a career-high 121 pitches and manager Robin Ventura said he would likely get one more start based on how he feels after Sunday.

--1B Jose Abreu had two of Chicago’s hits and is 5-for-31 over his last eight games. He remains one home run shy of 30 and three RBI shy of 100. Assuming he gets it, he will join Albert Pujols as the second player to reach those numbers in their first two seasons.

--CF Adam Eaton made his sixth start at designated hitter and reached base for the 17th straight game, equaling the season high he established June 9-28. He also is batting .373 (38-for-102) this month and .455 (20-for-44) in 11 career games against the Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just being more efficient with the way I approach the earlier innings, earlier contact in play. Against a few hitters, I went pretty deep in some counts, which takes a lot out of you, especially when you need to go six, seven for your team.” -- White Sox RHP Erik Johnson, after throwing a career-high 121 pitches in the loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Mike Olt (right shoulder discomfort) did not play Sept. 24, but was available to pinch-hit. He started Sept. 25.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck