Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- The longer he lives in the United States, the more comfortable Jose Abreu feels on and off the field.

The Chicago White Sox slugger, who is finishing his second season in the majors, even has a list of things he hopes to get done this winter. It includes getting married Nov. 28 in Miami and working on his English, so that he can better communicate with teammates.

“That’s my goal,” Abreu said through a team interpreter Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field, prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals. “I want to be a leader and I know that for that, I have to learn the language. And that’s my focus for this offseason. It’s one of the things that I have on my list.”

Abreu mentioned teammates such a Melky Cabrera, Adam LaRoche and Gordon Beckham as clubhouse leaders on the White Sox, but he also senses a void he could fill in that department as the team’s best hitter. That has especially been the case this season, which was the first since retirement of star first baseman Paul Konerko.

“I know if I can learn a little bit more of the language, I can express myself in a better way with my teammates and my coaches,” Abreu said. “It’s going to help our relationship. It is good (right now), but I think it could be much better. That’s the way I think I can express my leadership. I‘m not just (here) to be a leader as an example. I’ll try to say something.”

Interpreter or not, Abreu hasn’t held back with reporters since his arrival last season as a free agent signed after his defection from Cuba. He’s made his feelings known about handling the designated hitter role on occasion (he doesn’t like it), and he didn’t pull many punches when assessing the overall disappointment of this season for the White Sox -- a team that underperformed all season.

“I think that everybody knows this season wasn’t good enough for us, the way that we performed,” he said. “It was good to get some experience to face the future and to build something for our future. There’s something good there. We have to keep working for next year and for the future.”

One bright spot is Abreu’s statistical line for the season. He came into the game Tuesday hitting .290 with 29 home runs and 97 RBIs, and has better handled the length of a major league season than he did as a rookie.

That has to make Chicago’s management happy heading into next season. Abreu has proven he can hold up for an entire season and be highly productive start to finish.

“Last year, I learned a lot about how to handle a season as long as this, and that experience helped me to get through this year in a better way, in better shape also,” the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Abreu said. “I think that you always have to learn from every day, from every season. That’s going to put you in a very good position for the season ahead. That’s what is helpful for me this year and that’s why I feel good now.”

He’d feel better if the White Sox were headed to the postseason. Chicago has some key areas that will need to be addressed this offseason, either in free agency or through trades, but Abreu thinks the building blocks for a championship are already in place.

“I think that we have a good foundation here,” He said. “Absolutely I think that we have the foundation here to be good here next year. We came this year hoping we can win this year, but things didn’t go as well for us. Next year, I think we are going to be much better and we are going to be in contention.”

RECORD: 74-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-9, 3.65 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 9-10, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana (9-10, 3.38) will make what’s likely to be his final start of the season Wednesday. Quintana will take the mound against the Kansas City Royals, whom he’s faced five times already this season. Quintana is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in his first five outings against Kansas City this season and is 1-6 with a 4.38 ERA against the Royals in 17 career starts against them. He’s pitched against the Royals more than any other team in his career.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija likely threw his final pitch in a White Sox uniform and picked up the win while doing it. Samardzija, who was traded to Chicago in the offseason, will likely become a free agent this winter and sign elsewhere after a turbulent season in the Windy City. Samardzija allowed just two runs in seven innings, scattering eight hits, and finished his season on a good note after throwing two strong outings in his final two starts. “You always want to prove what you can do every day out there,” he said. “When you don’t feel like you’re doing that, you want to get back to that. That felt more normal for me than hurting my neck checking the gaps out. It felt good.”

--RHP Erik Johnson will start in one of the White Sox’s final two games this weekend against the Detroit Tigers, but manager Robin Ventura isn’t sure which one it will be yet. Johnson, a candidate for Chicago’s starting rotation next season, has gone 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts for the White Sox since being recalled Sept. 1 from Triple-A Charlotte, when major league rosters expanded.

--RHP Frankie Montas might start one of the White Sox’s final two games of the season against the Detroit Tigers this weekend at U.S. Cellular Field. Montas has an outside chance of making Chicago’s roster out of Spring Training next season. Since being recalled from Double-A Birmingham, he’s appeared in six games and made one start, going 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11 innings.

--CF Adam Eaton went 2-for-4 and hit his 14th home run of the season in the White Sox’s 4-2 win against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Eaton has hit a career-high in homers this season, which eclipsed his previous high of three in 2013 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s now hit eight more homers this season than his previous career total of six coming into the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He feels he figured out some stuff and feels good about it. It looks pretty crisp coming out of his hand. It’s a tough lineup to go through. He’s looked good these last two outings to let it go.” -- Chicago manager Robin Ventura, on RHP Jeff Samardzija after a win Tuesday.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck