Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Klay Thompson’s younger brother is making a name for himself with the Chicago White Sox.

Rookie outfielder Trayce Thompson, whose two brothers and father play or played the NBA, is leaving a strong impression in his first foray in the major leagues. Since getting called up Aug. 2 from Triple-A Charlotte, Thompson is impressing manager Robin Ventura enough to put himself in serious contention for a roster spot to start next season.

“I don’t know if you (say he has to) play (his) way off the roster, but he’s definitely put himself on the map coming into spring training,” Ventura said Wednesday, prior to watching Thompson go 2-for-4 in the White Sox’s 5-3, 10-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals. “People are going to know who he is (in spring training), and he’s going to get some playing time to see where that takes him. At this point, I don’t think you sit there and say he’s going to have to play himself off of it, but he’s definitely put himself in position to be on it.”

Hearing those comments plus some effusive praise from veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija recently is even more motivation for Thompson heading into the offseason. He already was known within the White Sox’s system as a relentless worker in the winter, trying to sharpen his skills, and this year will be no different.

“This is a big offseason for me,” said Thompson, who is hitting .303 with five home runs and 15 RBIs through 40 games. “These past two months have kind of validated to me that I can play up here, and this offseason I‘m going to get after it like I’ve never worked. I’ve prided myself on my work in the offseason, but this is very motivating to me. Being up here these last two months has been very motivating to me.”

Ventura started out sheltering the athletic rookie by starting him almost exclusively against left-handed pitchers. Little by little, he started giving Thompson more opportunities to prove himself against right-handers, and the rookie passed the test.

Thompson got a new kind of test Wednesday, when Ventura batted him cleanup against the Royals.

“It’s probably putting something on him, seeing what he can do with it,” Ventura said. “There are different pressures when you’re batting that high in the lineup. I want to see that, see how he reacts to it.”

One thing Ventura has seen enough is Thompson’s stellar play in the outfield. Thompson normally is a center fielder, but he has spent time in all three outfield spots with Adam Eaton locked into that role in Chicago.

Thompson has made several diving catches in his brief time with the White Sox, giving the coaches and front office a glimpse of what he can do for a pitching staff over a full season. Thompson’s diving grab Tuesday robbed the Royals of a sure game-tying hit in the seventh inning, and Samardzija, who wound up earning the win, was very appreciative.

“I’ve seen some good catches before, been a part of a couple here and there, and that was one of the coolest ones I’ve seen in a while,” the veteran right-hander said. “He closed a big gap on the ball and sold out for it. That guy needs to be in the lineup. I think he’s proven here in the last few weeks that he’s going to be there and be there for a while. Dude can hit .050 for all I care. If you put that glove out there in the field, he’s going to make plays for you, a lot like that (Lorenzo) Cain guy (the Royals) have out there in their center field.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-84

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Kris Medlen, 5-2, 4.30 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 7-14, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (7-14, 4.53) will start for the White Sox in the series finale Thursday against the Royals, his 30th and final start of the season. Danks is 1-3 with a 3.00 ERA in his past five starts, dropping his last outing at the New York Yankees. Danks has a history of baffling the Royals. He is 10-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 21 career starts against Kansas City.

--OF Trayce Thompson is quickly earning the trust of White Sox manager Robin Ventura, who hit the athletic rookie in the cleanup spot of the batting order Wednesday against the Royals. Thompson went 2-for-4 in the White Sox’s 5-3 loss in 10 innings and gave Ventura another glimpse of what he might be able to do in a regular lineup spot next season. “It’s probably putting something on him, seeing what he can do with it,” Ventura said pregame. “There are different pressures when you’re batting that high in the lineup. I want to see that, see how he reacts to it.”

--2B Micah Johnson will have arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday to correct a minor issue in his left knee. The procedure will end his season, but he is expected to be ready for spring training. Johnson will again compete for playing time at second base with Carlos Sanchez next season. The White Sox did not say when Johnson would be able to return to baseball activities in the offseason.

--LHP Jose Quintana set a single-season high in innings pitched (206 1/3) during the White Sox’s 5-3 loss in 10 innings Wednesday against the Royals. Quintana went nine innings and allowed three runs. He reached the 200-inning plateau for the third consecutive season.

--LF Melky Cabrera went 2-for-5 Wednesday in the White Sox’s 10-inning loss to the Kansas City Royals, and he is now hitting .342 in his past 17 games. Since June 21, Cabrera has hit .305 with 28 doubles, 11 home runs and 53 RBIs, and he leads the American League with 23 doubles since the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll get him one more RBI. He was pretty happy with his home run, and he should be. He should be proud of that. Anytime you start saying there’s only one other guy that’s done something, it’s impressive. For as long as people have been around doing this game, it’s quite an accomplishment.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on 1B Jose Abreu, who hit his 30th homer of the season Wednesday and raised his RBI total to 99. If Abreu drives in one run in the season’s final four games, he would join Albert Pujols as the only players in major league history to hit 30 homers and have 100 RBIs in each of their first two seasons.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Micah Johnson (sore left knee) will undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery Oct. 1. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck