Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Adam Eaton didn’t come into this season looking to boost his power numbers, but the Chicago White Sox’s lead-off hitter has set a career high in home runs.

Eaton had 14 homers coming into a series finale Thursday against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field, and might’ve had 15 if it weren’t for a strong wind that turned what looked to a sure home run into an out Wednesday.

Prior to this season, Eaton’s career high for a season in the major leagues was three in 2013 as a rookie with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The most he’d ever hit in the minor leagues was 10 in 2011, split between two levels.

“It’s just knowing the pitchers more,” said Eaton, who hit just one home run in 123 games last season, which was his first with the White Sox. “I had a discussion (recently) about how it’s not how hard you swing, but just getting the barrel to it, and I would agree with that, but I think realistically it’s just beating pitchers to the punch. It’s just understanding what they’re trying to do to you and beating them to the punch. The more you can see a pitcher, the more I think it’s an advantage for any hitter.”

It’s not just home runs, either.

Eaton also set a new career high for doubles in a season (27) Thursday by going 1-for-4 with a double in the White Sox’s 6-4 loss to the Royals. He passed his previous career high in RBIs weeks ago, plating 19 more than the 35 he drove in last year.

“I‘m happy with the power numbers this year and we’ll continue to work on it in the offseason,” Eaton said. “That said, I don’t ever work on trying to hit the ball far. I just work on hitting the ball hard. My dad always said, ‘All a home run is, is a line drive that happens to go over the fence,’ and I truly believe that. Some guys are really gifted hitting the ball really high and really far, like (Jose Abreu), but for me, hopefully I just hit line drives that are going to go out.”

As long as he keeps that approach, the White Sox will take the increased power production from their speedy lead-off man. Chicago manager Robin Ventura doesn’t want to see Eaton start swinging for the fences every time he heads to the plate, but he approves of a few home-run swings in certain situations.

Eaton is learning when those situations arise more often, which is another reason for his spike in run production.

“He’s got the sneaky pop, to be able to hit some homers,” Ventura said. “I think he’s kind of gravitated toward that, of being able to sit on pitches and do it with some guys on. He’s had some big homers for us this year. Not only is he an on-base guy and at the top of the lineup, but he can juice some. So, I don’t think this is something that we’re going to just see this year and it’s going to go away.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-85

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 13-11, 5.18 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-11, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Sale (12-11, 3.48) will make his 31st and final start of the season Friday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Detroit Tigers. Sale needs three strikeouts to set a new team record for strikeouts in a single season, which was set at 269 in 1908 by Ed Walsh. Sale has thrown just 201 2/3 innings thus far, compared to the 464 innings thrown by Walsh in his record-setting season. Sale, however, has dropped four straight starts, including his most recent one Sept. 24 at the New York Yankees. Sale is 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA against the Tigers this season and is 6-5 with a 3.14 ERA against Detroit for his career.

--1B Jose Abreu entered baseball’s record books for the second straight game with a two-run single in the White Sox’s 6-4 loss Thursday against the Kansas City Royals. The two RBIs pushed his total to 101 for the season, which made him just the second player in major league history to hit at least 30 home runs and drive in at least 100 runs in his first two seasons. The only other player to accomplish that feat is Albert Pujols, who befriended Abreu last season in Spring Training. Abreu also tried Abreu and Milwaukee Brewers LF Ryan Braun on Wednesday as the lone players in major league history to hit at least 30 home runs in their first two seasons. “I am very excited,” Abreu said, according to White Sox interpreter Billy Russo. “It is a big honor to see my name along with Albert. He’s one of the greatest players in the history of baseball and now I have the opportunity to see my name next to his.”

--2B Micah Johnson underwent exploratory arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Thursday and will miss the remaining three games for the White Sox. Johnson, who had scar tissue removed during the procedure, is expected to recover in time for the start of Spring Training in 2016. The 2B prospect will compete for playing time next spring with current 2B Carlos Sanchez.

--CF Adam Eaton has hit 14 home runs for the White Sox this season, which is 11 more than his previous high in the major leagues. Eaton, a lead-off hitter, said his knowledge of pitchers has improved greatly since breaking into the major leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013, which he thinks has helped him send more balls over the wall. “It’s just understanding what they’re trying to do to you and beating them to the punch,” said Eaton, who went 1-for-4 with a double in the White Sox’s 6-4 loss Thursday against the Kansas City Royals. “The more you can see a pitcher, the more I think it’s an advantage for any hitter.”

--LHP John Danks toted some good career numbers against the Kansas City Royals into his final start of the season Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field, but this time things didn’t go quite as smoothly. Danks, who hadn’t earned a win since facing the Royals on Sept. 4 in Kansas City, allowed six runs on 11 hits and fell behind 4-0 in the first three innings. Danks came into the game with a 10-2 record with a 2.57 ERA in 21 career starts against the Royals. Seventeen of those outings were quality starts, and the 2.57 ERA was the lowest among active pitchers who’d thrown at least 100 innings against Kansas City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am very excited. I was thinking a lot about it every time (I went to the plate). I tried to not think about it, but I couldn’t do it because it was something that was in my head.” -- White Sox 1B Jose Abreu, after collecting his 100th RBI Thursday, which made him just the second player in major league history to hit at least 30 home runs and drive in at least 100 runs in his first two seasons.

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Micah Johnson (left knee) underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Oct. 1. Scar tissue was removed during the procedure. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck