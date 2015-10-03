Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The White Sox announced a couple changes to their coaching staff Friday, but not the one a number of disgruntled fans hoped to hear.

Mark Parent is out as manager Robin Ventura’s bench coach and assistant hitting coach Harold Baines was granted his request for a new position as team ambassador.

Ventura, the White Sox’s fourth-year manager, is expected to return along with his other coaches, including hitting instructor Todd Steverson.

“I guess the message, at the end of the day, is (that) nobody here cares more about getting us back to win a championship as quickly as possible as the people making these decisions,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. “If I didn’t feel, if we didn’t feel as an organization, that Robin had the ability to be a championship-caliber manager, he wouldn’t be here. If we felt we didn’t have a championship-caliber hitting coach, he wouldn’t be here. It’s important, at the end, that we put ourselves in the best possible position going forward. And as we sit here today, we feel like we are in that position.”

Hahn’s third season as GM didn’t go anywhere close to how he planned it last winter. After making a splashy trade to acquire right-hander Jeff Samardzija from the Oakland A‘s, Hahn signed a number of veteran players in free agency he thought could push the White Sox into immediate contention in the American League Central.

Instead, Chicago got off to a slow start. The offense didn’t wake up until halfway through the schedule and the pitching had an ill-timed dip once the hitting got going.

Fans started calling for Ventura and Steverson’s jobs midseason and didn’t let up. Regardless, they’re going to see both in the White Sox’s dugout to start next season.

“We’re adaptable too,” Hahn said. “There’s specific things that we need to see, whether it’s from our players, our staff, myself .... that if they’re not met, then we’ll have to make further adjustments and further changes in the future. But as we sit here going forward, we feel confident that it’s the right bunch to put us back where we want to be.”

Hahn said he met with Ventura for more than nine hours this past Monday, during an off day for the White Sox. During the discussions, the decision to fire Parent was debated and then made. According to Hahn, Ventura fought for his entire coaching staff to return, including Parent.

Once it became clear that wasn’t an option, Ventura decided to tell Parent himself, in person. It was a bitter pill to swallow, having to fire a friend, but Ventura is also pleased to return next season. He sounds driven to help the organization that drafted him as a player get back to competing for the division title and the postseason.

“You know, nobody takes (losing) harder than we do,” Ventura said. “When you are putting the uniform on, you go through a grind and the season is a difficult thing to go through, and we are doing it 24 hours per day. It’s not just the hours we are here during the game. I grew up a White Sox person. I became an adult as a White Sox (player). So, it’s important to me. I take it personal and it’s hard, especially when it goes like this. Nobody wants this to turn around as much as I do.”

The White Sox haven’t released the terms of Ventura’s contract, but it’s believed he has one more season left. If he’s concerned about being a lame-duck manager without a new contract to sign next season, Ventura is hiding it.

“You know what, right now we are just focusing on what we need to do in the offseason to get to that,” Ventura said. “I’ve always been a person that, I honor that contract and I‘m not trying to force anything or do anything else. I would just get into that and go from there. I want us to win more than I‘m worried about that.”

As for the open spots on his coaching staff, both Ventura and Hahn mentioned there being a short list of candidates already. Hahn said it would be nice if the new bench coach were bilingual, with so many Spanish-speaking players on the roster, but he said it’s not a pre-requisite to land the job.

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen is bilingual, but Hahn basically shot down the notion he will be considered for the bench coach role. Ventura said Steverson will be consulted in filling Baines’ role.

It’s unclear whether the new faces on the bench will have a connection to new-age statistical usage, which Hahn labeled an area he’d talked to Ventura about in terms of evolving and adapting.

“You’ve got to be adaptable in that role (as manager),” Hahn said. “We’ve talked about (how) the game’s changed a lot, in terms of the information that’s available, and you’ve got to be able to weed out what’s important and what’s not important, and make the right decisions. And ultimately, you have to know your players better than anybody else, and what they’re capable of doing and what you’re asking them to do.(We) fully believe that Robin’s capable of meeting all those challenges and is capable of being the manager of a championship ballclub. If we didn’t feel that way, he wouldn’t be here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-85

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 5-8, 3.39 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Erik Johnson, 3-1, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erik Johnson (3-1, 3.45) will make his final start of the season and sixth for the White Sox this year, facing the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. Johnson took his first loss with the White Sox this season in his previous start, Sept. 26 at the New York Yankees. Johnson only allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, but he didn’t get much run support. Johnson is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in three career starts against Detroit, including a win Sept. 21 at Comerica Park.

--LHP Chris Sale gave the White Sox their third straight game with a historical subtext to it when he struck out Tigers C James McCann looking in the second inning of Chicago’s 2-1 win on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. The strikeout was Sale’s third of the game and 270th of the season, which pushed him past White Sox legend Ed Walsh for the highest single-season total in franchise history. Walsh, who struck out 269 in 1908, needed 464 innings to set the previous record. Sale, who allowed one run in seven against the Tigers, finished his season with 274 strikeouts after throwing 208 2/3 innings.

--C Tyler Flowers will undergo surgery Oct. 9 to repair cartilage in his right knee, according to a Chicago radio station report Friday. Flowers started behind the plate Friday for the White Sox and caught ace LHP Chris Sale’s final start of the season. He also caught the historic slider that struck out Detroit Tigers C James McCann looking for Sale’s 270th strikeout of the season. That strikeout broke the previous franchise record of 269 strikeouts in a season set in 1908 by Ed Walsh.

--RHP Matt Albers threw another scoreless inning of relief in the White Sox’s 2-1 win Friday against the Detroit Tigers. It extended Albers’ career-high scoreless-innings streak to 22 1/3 innings and scoreless appearance streak to 20.

--CF Adam Eaton went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run double that provided all the runs needed in the White Sox’s 2-1 win Friday against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton has reached base in 21 straight games and is hitting .365 with four doubles and 13 RBIs during that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s awesome. It’s definitely something I appreciate. It hasn’t quite set in yet, but I know what it means, I know what it is and I‘m very thankful for that and appreciative of it.” -- LHP Chris Sale, after finishing the season with 274 strikeouts, which pushed him past White Sox legend Ed Walsh (169) for the highest single-season total in franchise history.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Tyler Flowers (right knee) reportedly will undergo knee surgery to fix some cartilage issues in his right knee Oct. 9, after the season. Flowers is playing through the issues.

--2B Micah Johnson (sore left knee) underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Oct. 1. Scar tissue was removed during the procedure. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for spring training.

ROTATION:

LHP Chris Sale

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Jose Quintana

LHP John Danks

LHP Carlos Rodon

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Jake Petricka

LHP Zach Duke

RHP Nate Jones

LHP Dan Jennings

RHP Daniel Webb

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Erik Johnson

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Zach Putnam

RHP Scott Carroll

CATCHERS:

Tyler Flowers

Geovany Soto

Rob Brantly

INFIELDERS:

1B Jose Abreu

2B Carlos Sanchez

SS Alexei Ramirez

3B Mike Olt

DH Adam LaRoche

INF Tyler Saladino

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Leury Garcia

INF Micah Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Melky Cabrera

CF Adam Eaton

RF Avisail Garcia

OF Trayce Thompson

OF J.B. Shuck