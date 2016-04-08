Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Chicago White Sox manager Robin Ventura isn’t too concerned about the quick turnaround his team must endure in returning to the Midwest for an afternoon home opener against the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

“That’s the schedule,” he said. “It’s not ideal but we’ll be fine.”

What concerns Ventura is the weather.

“It’s going to be cold,” he said. “That’s the issue more than anything. I wish we had a day to get acclimated. There are a lot of guys coming in who don’t really know where to go.”

The White Sox have been in warmer weather since the middle of February, spending spring training in Arizona, then flying to San Diego for an exhibition series and opening the season in unusually warm weather in Oakland. Not that the Sox will get much sympathy.

The White Sox will receive a warm welcome, though, after taking three of four from the Oakland Athletics, a team against whom they have traditionally had trouble. Mat Latos put the finishing touches on a superbly pitched opening series.

The four starters combined for a 2.36 ERA. If that trend continues, the White Sox will contend in the competitive AL Central.

Left-hander John Danks looks to continue the solid pitching when he squares off against right-hander Cody Anderson and the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 7-3, 3.05 ERA in 2015) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 7-15, 4.71 ERA in 2015)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jimmy Rollins was out of the lineup Thursday for a scheduled off day. He should return Friday for the White Sox’s home opener.

--CF Austin Jackson did not start Thursday, but he entered the game as a pinch runner, stole his first base of the season and scored a run. He remained in the lineup on defense.

--OF Adam Eaton became the first White Sox player to open a season with four consecutive multi-hit games since Nellie Fox in 1955, and he is the only AL player with as many as four such games this year. He went 2-for-5 on Thursday, leaving him 9-for-16 (.563).

--RHP Matt Albers retired the only two batters he faced Thursday, extending his career-best scoreless streak to 24 1/3 innings and 22 appearances, dating to last Aug. 5. He has allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings through two appearances this season.

--OF Avisail Garcia played right field Thursday after being the designated hitter the first three games. “He’s never really been a DH,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “We’re going to run him around out there.” Garcia went 1-for-4, leaving him 2-for-15 (.133) on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wouldn’t say I have 100 percent of my legs under me, but I‘m healthy, I‘m strong. I think it showed today. It’s great to turn the page from last year and start off really well.” -- RHP Mat Latos, after giving up just one hit in six scoreless innings while leading the White Sox to a 6-1 victory over the Athletics on Thursday.