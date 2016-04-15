Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Chicago White Sox are off to their best road start in more than two decades, thanks in large part to a number of different contributors coming through in the clutch.

After their win and three-game series sweep of the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Thursday, Chicago is 6-1.

The White Sox will continue to need that moving forward as Chicago is in the midst of a six-game road trip and will play 17 of their first 27 games away from U.S. Cellular Field.

“It just seems like it’ s somebody else, and it’s fun to watch,” White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier said. “There’s no way you can get down in the dumps when you’re playing for a team like this, because you know your time’s going to come eventually and you know once we start winning and everybody starts getting hot, you never know what can happen.”

In the series in Minnesota, Austin Jackson and Jerry Sands have come through with timely hits to help win games. On Monday, Jackson came within inches of breaking the game open with a grand slam, but saw his blast sail just left of the left-field foul pole. On the very next pitch, he singled up the middle.

Sands’ blast to center field Wednesday provided the White Sox’ bullpen with two insurance runs in a 3-0 victory.

In the third game, it was struggling Avisail Garcia, who was benched in favor of Sands on Wednesday, with a monster blast to center field. He entered the game with four hits in 25 at-bats, but had a home run and a double in four trips on Thursday.

In the first series of the season against Oakland, it was Jimmy Rollins hitting a game-winning homer.

“You want a lot of guys chipping in to help you win. It’s not like we’re clubbing people 11-0 and everybody’ s getting four hits a night,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “The wind is blowing, moving the ball around. It’ s nice to see those guys come through.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-2

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-0, 3.86 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brett Lawrie singled in the eighth inning, giving him 500 career hits in the major leagues. He also extended his hitting streak against the Twins to 14 games dating back to the 2014 season. Lawrie has hit safely in seven of nine starts to begin 2016.

--CF Adam Eaton went 2-for-5 and raised his average to .394 this season. Eaton has killed the Twins of late, hitting safely in seven consecutive games against Minnesota. Eaton is batting .393 over his past 14 games versus the Twins with six extra-base hits over that span.

--RHP Mat Latos allowed one run on three hits and a walk in six innings, following up six innings of one-hit ball against Oakland on April 7. Latos, who walked one and struck out four Thursday, has a 0.75 ERA through his first 12 innings. “I think he’s in a little bit of a groove,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “Velocity seems to be there enough to make that curveball very effective and that changeup. He’s able to work the ball in the zone with that and the curveball on top.”

--DH Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. The homer was his second of the season and the double gave him six hits on the year; half have gone for extra bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always been tough. I don’t care if it was in the Metrodome or not. It’s always been a tough place to play. They always have good teams. I think Terry (Ryan) puts together good teams, and they’ve always had good managers to go with it. So very great team, and we’re happy to get out of here with what we did and move on.” -- White Sox manager Robin Ventura, after Chicago swept a three-game series in Minnesota.