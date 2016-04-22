Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Sixteen games does not a season make, but as the Chicago White Sox carry a 10-6 record into a weekend home series with American League West-leading Texas the trends are mostly positive and the team seems loose and upbeat.

The White Sox were the first AL team to reach 10 victories, and have used pitching and defense to stay afloat in the early stages while waiting for hitting to come around.

Chicago was collectively batting .218 late in the week, but the White Sox have had enough timely enough hitting as it did Wednesday. The White Sox homered and then scratched together a second run in a 2-1 victory over the Angels.

The White Sox found themselves ahead of reigning World Series champion Kansas City atop the division Thursday morning, but slipped into a tie following a 3-2 loss to the Angels later in the day.

“I think we’ve been playing well,” infielder Todd Frazier said following Thursday’s game. “We haven’t been getting eight-nine-10 runs a game, but we’ve been winning. The pitchers do their jobs and we find a way to do our jobs. We’ll take 2-1 wins any days of the week.”

Starters Chris Sale (4-0) and Mat Latos (3-0) -- with more or the same amount of wins combined than eight AL teams -- and ace reliever David Robinson (six saves) are among the headliners.

The White Sox top the American League in overall ERA (2.49), bullpen ERA (1.62) and opponents average (.206), and were tied for first in quality starts (11).

Now if only they can get some more hitting as they continue a seven-game homestand. The White Sox are hitting .186 over the last seven games with three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine.

“We need to score some runs,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I don’t think anybody (on Thursday) was out there breaking the radar gun.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 0-1, 3.44 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-1, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks (0-3) gave up two runs on five hits, struck out two, walked five and threw 100 pitches over six innings Thursday. “He was bobbing and weaving all day,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I don’t know if his control was all that great. He gets served with the homer, but he was able to find his way out of it and get out of some jams.” Danks tied Gary Peters for sixth place on the White Sox all-time strikeout list (1,098) and is four starts away from tying Richard Dotson for 10th most in White Sox history (250).

--LF Melky Cabrera went 1-for-3 on Thursday with a seventh inning solo home run off Angels starter Jered Weaver. It was Cabrera’s first home run since Sept. 23, 2015 at Detroit.

--RHP Matt Albers has thrown 30 consecutive scoreless innings over his last 27 appearances dating back to Aug. 15, 2015. That’s tied with Britt Burns for the ninth-longest streak in White Sox history and is longest active in the majors.

--1B Jose Abreu was back at his accustomed infield spot Thursday, a day after he was slotted in as designated hitter for the first time this season. Abreu went 0-for-4 at DH and 0-for-4 on Thursday as his average dropped to .190. “I think he’s chasing pitches and trying to do too much,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “As soon as he stops chasing it, he’s going to be just fine.”

--LHP Jose Quintana (1-1, 2.55 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season and first at home as he works Friday’s series opener with Texas. He’s 3-1 with a 1.84 ERA over his last eight starts dating back to Sept. 5, 2015. It will be his fourth career start against the Rangers. Quintana is 1-1 with a 4.32 ERA lifetime and 1-0 at U.S. Cellular Field against them. He had no decision in his last start against Texas on June 21, 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was bobbing and weaving all day. I don’t know if his control was all that great. He gets served with the homer, but he was able to find his way out of it and get out of some jams. After that, I thought the bullpen did a pretty good job.” -- Manager Robin Ventura, on Thursday starter John Danks.