Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- For the first time this season, the Chicago White Sox are dealing with an injury.

The White Sox placed catcher Alex Avila on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained right hamstring and recalled catcher Kevan Smith from Triple-A Charlotte before Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers.

Avila was injured running the bases during Saturday’s game against Texas. Manager Robin Ventura said Dioner Navarro will get most of the playing time at catcher during Avila’s absence.

“Kevan coming up, it’s just a good opportunity for him,” Ventura said. “He’s been doing well down there. He won’t get as much playing time as Dio, but he’s going to be playing.”

Smith, who was drafted in the seventh round in 2011, has yet to play in the majors. He hit .345 with two home runs in eight games at Triple-A. Smith learned of his promotion around 7 p.m. Saturday, heard from friends until 1 a.m. when he turned off his phone, then woke up at 4:45 a.m. to fly to Chicago.

“I see a lot of (injury) rehab guys down in Charlotte,” Smith said. “I see a lot of guys that have some time in the big leagues down there. I feel comfortable there, and I expect the same feeling here.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 3-0, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He was injured running the bases during Saturday’s game against Texas. Avila is hitting .214.

--C Kevan Smith was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before Sunday’s game against the Rangers. Smith, who was drafted in the seventh round in 2011, has yet to play in the majors. He was hitting .345 at Triple-A.

--C Dioner Navarro is the White Sox’s starting catcher now that C Alex Avila is on the disabled list. Navarro hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot, Sunday against the Rangers. He added a sacrifice fly.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will start Monday against Toronto as LHP Chris Sale gets an extra day of rest. Gonzalez is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte. He is 39-33 with a 3.82 ERA in his big league career.

--OF Avisail Garcia, who is batting .135 with 18 strikeouts, was out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers. Jerry Sands instead started at designated hitter. Garcia will not be sent to the minors, manager Robin Ventura said.

--RHP Erik Johnson, who didn’t get into a game in five days on Chicago’s roster, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the White Sox’s win over the Rangers on Sunday. Johnson went 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA in two starts for Charlotte earlier this season. A corresponding move will be announced Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been grateful and fortunate. The offense has picked me up, swung the bat really well on days that I’ve pitched. I’ve been able to keep zeros on the board, and the defense has shown up behind me.” -- RHP Mat Latos, after limiting the Rangers to one run in six innings as the White Sox beat the Rangers 4-1 Sunday.