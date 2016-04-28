Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- As the wins come, the confidence grows for the Chicago White Sox.

A two-run triple with two outs in the seventh inning Wednesday by catcher Dioner Navarro on an 0-2 changeup from his former Toronto batterymate, right-hander Marco Estrada, broke open a tight, scoreless game and propelled the White Sox to a 4-0 win over the Blue Jays.

The White Sox take a six-game winning streak and a 16-6 record to Baltimore, where they open a four-game series against the Orioles on Thursday.

“If you’re getting hits when they really, really count, your confidence level is going to be higher,” Navarro said after Chicago completed a three-game sweep of Toronto. “We’re going to take this into the next series and keep rolling. We have a great team here, and I think we have a great shot of doing great things.”

The White Sox have been getting terrific starting pitching. On Tuesday, it was left-hander Chris Sale, who is 5-0 with a 1.66 ERA. On Wednesday, it was left-hander Jose Quintana, who struck out 10 in six innings and is 3-1 with a 1.47 ERA.

The White Sox are on a roll but feel they can hit better.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but we still haven’t been hitting,” Navarro said. “(Jose) Abreu is kind of in a funk a little bit, (Todd) Frazier is hitting in the low .200s (.235). We are getting timely hitting, which is the most important thing.”

That is a key.

In Toronto, they used a five-run seventh on Monday for a comeback 7-5 win, and on Wednesday they rode a three-run seventh.

”They have a lot of confidence right now,“ White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. ”It started in spring training with a veteran group who understands how to play. We’ve been getting the hits at the right time, and when you get veteran guys who know how to play but care about each other -- they can get on each other, they can hug each other -- it’s a nice little group and they’re in a nice groove winning games.

“They understand what it takes late in a game, and they’ve been getting it done.”

It has been a winning formula so far.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-6

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 0-3, 6.23 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Tyler Wilson, 1-0. 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP John Danks will make his fourth start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. He has lost his past six starts dating to Sept. 20 and has a 6.21 ERA in that span. He took the loss April 21 when he allowed two runs and five hits in six innings in a game won 3-2 by the Angels. He is 6-5 with a 3.90 ERA in 13 career starts against the Orioles. He is 1-2 with a 4.25 ERA in five outings at Camden Yards.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez was returned to Charlotte on option Wednesday and RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from the Triple-A team to take his place on the 25-man roster. Gonzalez had his contract purchased from Charlotte on Monday and made his White Sox debut that night against the Blue Jays in a spot start. He allowed 11 hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings but did not factor in the decision when Chicago came back to win 7-5.

--RHP Daniel Webb was recalled from Charlotte on Wednesday to replace RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who was optioned to the Triple-A club. Webb, 26, is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA and two saves in seven relief appearances with the Knights. He was 7-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 93 career appearances with the White Sox from 2013-15. “Daniel’s throwing well enough, and he’s fresh enough to come up here today,” manager Robin Ventura said. “We’ve had a long stretch, and hopefully it gets us through to that off day on Monday. It’s been helpful for us to have 13 pitchers.”

--LHP Jose Quintana struck out a season-best 10 batters Wednesday over six innings to earn the victory when the White Sox scored three runs in the seventh on the way to a 4-0 victory over the Blue Jays. He has not allowed a run in two straight starts for the first time since June 29-July 5, 2014.

--C Dioner Navarro extended his hitting streak to five games Wednesday when he hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning for the first runs in a 4-0 win over the Blue Jays. It was his first triple since Sept. 27, 2012. His last five-game hitting streak came last September when he had an eight-game streak when he was with Toronto. He is 6-for-14 (.429) on his current streak.

--3B Todd Frazier was 2-for-4 Wednesday in the 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is batting 7-for-20 (.350) during the streak. It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Toronto RHP Marco Estrada) pitched a great game tonight, it was a battle of pitchers,. I knew in that situation I needed to make something happen. I was fortunate enough to get a changeup in the strike zone and put some good wood on it.” -- C Dioner Navarro, whose two-run, seventh-inning triple opened the scoring in the White Sox’s 4-0 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.