Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Despite back-to-back losses, the Chicago White Sox continue to be one of the American League’s best teams -- all while they are still adjusting to playing together.

With a bevy of new faces around the clubhouse, the White Sox have quickly gelled, building around high-octane personalities such as second baseman Brett Lawrie, third baseman Todd Frazier, shortstop Jimmy Rollins and center fielder Austin Jackson, none of whom was with the team at the start of last season.

Although manager Robin Ventura acknowledged the getting-acquainted portion of the new season can take time, the White Sox clearly are not allowing it to become an issue.

“It’s just part of the game,” Ventura said. “You get new people, you get to know them. I think we’ve got guys that have come and fit in and have done well.”

In addition to injecting a heavy dosage of energy into the clubhouse, Lawrie is giving Chicago a solid defensive infielder. Jackson’s arrival as an everyday center fielder allowed Adam Eaton to move to right field, where he quickly is getting comfortable.

The White Sox clearly haven’t missed a beat, and although some outside their new-look clubhouse are surprised by a team that resides at the top of the American League Central heading into this weekend’s home series against the Minnesota Twins, there is very little shock inside the four walls of the locker room.

“Who’s surprised?”, Rollins asked rhetorically Thursday. “I don’t think anyone here is surprised.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Mat Latos 4-0, 1.84 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 1-0, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Alex Avila (hamstring) was scheduled to leave for a minor league assignment during Thursday’s game. Avila, who has been splitting the catching duties with Dioner Navarro this season, is expected to begin a stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Manager Robin Ventura wasn’t sure Thursday about when Avila, who is hitting .214 in 10 games with the White Sox this season, would return to the major league club.

--DH Avisail Garcia returned to the lineup after missing four games with a hamstring injury. He had two hits Thursday, including a homer. Garcia declared himself 100 percent ready prior to the game. “That’s what we’re here for, to play baseball and help the team win,” he said.

--RHP Jake Petricka was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday (retroactive to Monday) due to a right hip impingement that manager Robin Ventura said the reliever was dealing with for some time. The injury flared up during a side session Wednesday. Petricka has pitched nine innings in eight appearances, posting a 4.50 ERA.

--RHP Matt Albers had gone 35 innings without giving up an earned run, the longest active streak in the majors. However, that disappeared when Albers gave up a solo home run to Boston CF Jackie Bradley Jr. in the sixth inning, snapping the reliever’s scoreless streak that dated back to July 2015.

--RHP Erik Johnson’s stay in Chicago didn’t last long. After being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday morning, Johnson was sent back down after taking the loss in Thursday night’s game. Johnson scattered eight hits and gave up four runs while striking out three and striking out six.

--RHP Tommy Kahnle was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, four days after being sent down. He threw one scoreless inning at Baltimore on April 29 in his lone major league appearance of the season. He was 1-0 with one save and a 2.45 ERA in nine outings for Charlotte.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, I beat the throw. Yeah, he blocked me.” -- 2B Brett Lawrie, on being thrown out on a play at the plate Thursday. White Sox manager Robin Ventura challenged the call, claiming Boston C Ryan Hanigan violated the home-plate collision rule. However, following a lengthy video review, the call stood, allowing the Red Sox to cling to the lead in a game they won 7-3.