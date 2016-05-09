Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Ever so quietly, a stellar bullpen has helped the Chicago White Sox establish the best record in the American League after the first five weeks of the season.

The group does not mind if much of its work goes unnoticed.

“That’s the mentality of being a unit,” said left-hander Zach Duke, one of several veteran setup men for Chicago. “We take pride in the fact that the bullpen did its job, not necessarily one guy.”

The White Sox (32-10) boast the No. 1 bullpen in baseball as they head to Texas to open a three-game series starting Monday. Through 32 games, White Sox relief pitchers have combined for a 1.82 ERA, the lowest mark in the majors. The bullpen has allowed 18 earned runs in 89 innings.

Right-handed closer David Robertson, who picked up his 10th save Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, is the group’s anchor. Duke and Dan Jennings comprise the team’s left-handed setup men. Right-handers include Nate Jones, Matt Albers and Zach Putnam.

Jones is one of the unit’s hardest throwers with a fastball in the upper 90s. Robertson relies on heavy, sinking pitches to produce ground-ball outs. Duke is a crafty southpaw who lacks power pitches but has great command.

“You need some diversity in there, and you need some guys to be able to do different things,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “We’re going to stretch them in some different ways.”

Duke said the bullpen’s success seemed contagious.

“Once everybody gets rolling, what ends up happening is that if a certain guy goes out there and struggles for the day, the next guy is going to pick up the slack, and you end up with a zero on the board,” Duke said. “That’s really what it’s all about, picking up each other. If a guy struggles, you pick him up and minimize the damage. The next time out, maybe the roles are reversed. That’s what makes a good bullpen.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-10

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 0-0, 8.44 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 2-0, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in order to start Monday against the Texas Rangers, White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. Gonzalez, 31, allowed five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in his only other start of the season April 25 against Toronto. He is 1-0 with a 2.65 ERA in four starts at Triple-A this season.

--C Alex Avila (strained right hamstring) felt healthy after catching for eight innings during an injury-rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Charlotte, Ventura said. Avila is eligible to return from the disabled list Monday. The 29-year-old backstop hit .214 (6-for-28) in 10 games before he was placed on the disabled list April 24.

--LHP Jose Quintana (5-1) stymied the Twins on Sunday to win his fourth consecutive decision for the first time in his career. Quintana limited the Twins to one run on six hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five.

--OF Avisail Garcia went 2-for-3 with a double Sunday against the Twins to extend his hitting streak to nine games. During the streak, Garcia is hitting .467 (14-for-30) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs.

--RHP Nate Jones pitched a scoreless eighth inning Sunday in a 3-1 win against the Twins. He has not allowed a run in his past 12 appearances, spanning 12 1/3 innings. He has been scored upon only once in 14 outings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great catch. I didn’t think he was going to catch it. I wasn’t even sure if it was going to stay in the park.” -- White Sox RHP David Robertson, after CF Austin Jackson raced to his left for a sprinting catch along the warning track Sunday.

