Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It was bound to happen at some point, even if the Chicago White Sox’s hot start made it feel as if they might never go through a slump this season.

As it turns out, the American League Central’s first-place team is comprised of fallible humans. Heading into the finale of a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field, the White Sox had lost a season-high four consecutive games and needed a win to avoid being swept for the first time this season.

They got it thanks to another dominant outing by left-hander Chris Sale, who threw his second straight complete game for a 2-1 win, but the trick now is spinning it forward to the next three series against division rivals.

The White Sox host the Kansas City Royals for three games this weekend, host the Cleveland Indians for four games next week and then head to Kansas City for four more games to begin a 10-game road trip.

“We have guys that are older, but every team is going to go through a stretch like this,” manager Robin Ventura said before the game. “How they respond, obviously you’re watching it and you pay close attention to it, but as far as personalities (and) how they interact, how they come to the ballpark and (show) optimism, all that kind of stuff you look at ... they come to play.”

Chicago’s resiliency has shown most often in games in which they trailed late. Thus far, the White Sox have found ways to come back and make things interesting for the finish of most games, win or lose. In fact, they lead the American League in runs scored in the seventh inning or later (35).

They also bounced back to avoid being swept by the Astros, powered by their stopper at the top of the rotation. Sale won his ninth straight start to open the season, pitched his third complete game and further instilled the confidence his teammates get whenever he takes the mound.

“You definitely want to stop that (losing streak),” Sale said. “I don’t know if you put any more emphasis on it, but it starts with the attitude. It starts last night. We are walking around in here, and (Todd Frazier) goes, ‘You pitching tomorrow?’ and I say, ‘Yeah,’ and he says, ‘All right, we got that one.’ So, it’s like you would have never known that (we’d lost four) walking in today or any other day for that matter. It’s a good mindset to have.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-1, 3.12 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 5-2, 1.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jose Quintana leads the American League with a 1.54 ERA heading into his start Friday against the Royals. Quintana is 4-1 with a 1.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in his past five starts (35 innings), and dating to last Sept. 5, he is 7-2 with a 1.52 ERA in his past 13 outings. Quintana had a four-game win streak snapped his last time out, a loss at the New York Yankees, despite allowing just two runs in seven innings. Quintana, however, is just 1-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 18 career starts against the Royals.

--LHP Chris Sale became the first major league pitcher since Brandon Webb in 2008 to win each of his first nine starts in a season.

Sale (9-0) threw his second consecutive complete game while beating the Astros 2-1 Thursday. He joined Eddie Cicotte (1919) as only the second White Sox pitcher to win that many in a row to start a season. Dating to last season, Sale has won 10 straight.

--3B Todd Frazier continued his recent string of hot hitting in the White Sox’s 2-1 win Thursday to conclude a series against the Astros. Frazier, who missed the first game of the series because he was sick, went 1-for-3 and scored the game’s first run after singling and stealing second base in the second inning. Frazier is hitting .361 (13-for-36) with five HRs, 14 RBIs, 10 runs and seven walks in his past 10 games.

--2B Carlos Sanchez started in place of Brett Lawrie in the White Sox’s 2-1 win against the Astros on Thursday. It was Sanchez’s fourth start since being recalled April 28 from Triple-A Charlotte. Sanchez, who went 0-for-4, hit second in the order for the third time. Manager Robin Ventura said it is a better spot for him to pinch-hit for Sanchez, if needed, later in games. The decision also moved SS Jimmy Rollins down to sixth in the order, giving the White Sox another veteran in the slot where Lawrie usually hits.

--DH Jerry Sands went 2-for-3 with an RBI single to break a four-game hitless streak in the White Sox’s 2-1 win Thursday against the Astros. Sands, who made his ninth start at DH, also hit a single that put Jimmy Rollins in position to score the game-winning run from third base on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Sands had a career batting average of just .143 against the Astros (2-for-21) coming into the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just try to go out and do my job every fifth day. That’s all I‘m trying to do. (Being) 9-0 is cool. It is. I enjoy it. I enjoyed snapping the skid we were in even more so than that.” -- LHP Chris Sale, after going the distance Thursday in a 2-1 win over the Astros. He became the first major league pitcher in eight years to win each of his first nine starts in a season.