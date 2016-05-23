Chicago White Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu hopes to feel refreshed and refocused when he and his teammates open a four-game series against the Cleveland Indians with a doubleheader Monday.

Abreu received a day off for the first time this season in Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound slugger watched from the dugout as journeyman reserve Jerry Sands played first base and batted fifth in Abreu's place.

The White Sox held on for a 3-2 win against the Royals to improve to 26-18 on the season.

"Just hit the reset button and let him watch and cheer guys on," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Abreu. "Sometimes, it's better to sit there and watch the game, and for him, he just needs a little refresh."

Abreu's production has dropped off in his third season. He is hitting .243 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in 43 games. He hit at least .290 with 30-plus home runs and 100-plus RBIs in each of his first two seasons.

The 29-year-old from Cuba said he was chasing too many bad pitches.

"Right now, it's a matter of my approach," Abreu said through a translator. "I've been swinging at a lot of pitches out of the zone, and that's not my approach. I have to regroup."

Abreu expressed confidence that he could regain his old form before long.

"It's a matter of work," he said. "Just keep working hard ... and probably (Monday) or soon I'm going to start to produce like everybody knows."

MLB Team Report - Chicago White Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Indians (RHP Mike Clevinger, 0-0, 6.75 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Mat Latos, 5-1, 4.00 ERA); Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 0-3, 7.99 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Erik Johnson, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Jose Abreu was held out of the starting lineup after managing only two extra-base hits in his previous 11 games. Abreu hit at least .290 in each of his first two seasons, but he is batting .243 this season. "Just hit the reset button and let him watch and cheer guys on," manager Robin Ventura said.

--SS Carlos Sanchez went 0-for-3 in his third start of the season. Sanchez started 112 games in 2015 but returned to a reserve role after the White Sox added 2B Brett Lawrie and SS Jimmy Rollins.

--LHP Carlos Rodon (2-4) earned his first win since April 13 by limiting the Royals to two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Rodon allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out four. He improved to 5-1 with a 1.94 ERA in eight career starts against opponents from the American League Central.

--RHP Mat Latos (5-1) is scheduled to start the first game of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Latos has allowed 18 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings over his past four starts. He is 3-0 with a 4.68 ERA in four career starts against the Indians.

--RHP Erik Johnson (0-1) will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Johnson allowed four runs in five innings May 5 against Boston in his only other major league start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in six starts in Triple-A this season.

--C Kevan Smith was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. He experienced back discomfort before his scheduled major league debut April 25, and he never got into a game with Chicago before landing on the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "I was swinging at a lot of pitches, and I was saying, 'Slow it down a little bit, get my footwork ready.' We're all professionals, and you've got to act like it and be like it. If you've got to do a little extra homework, you've got to do it." -- 3B Todd Frazier, who followed the study session by going 2-for-3 with a solo home run as Chicago beat Kansas City 3-2 Sunday.