Preview: White Sox at Tigers

It appears Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera is taking a more aggressive approach at the plate, and that is bad news for opposing pitchers. The reigning two-time American League MVP tries to continue working out of his slump when the Tigers host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series. Cabrera went 3-for-5 in Tuesday’s 8-6 victory over Chicago while hitting his second home run of the season - and first since April 4 - and raising his average to .235.

“In that situation, you’ve got to come aggressive and try to get a good pitch to hit,” Cabrera told reporters of his two-run blast, which came on the first pitch. White Sox rookie first baseman Jose Abreu continued his productive start with a solo shot, giving him six homers and 19 RBIs. Detroit’s Drew Smyly struggled in his first start of the season and opposes Andre Rienzo, who moves into the rotation as Chicago adjusts to life without disabled starters Chris Sale and Felipe Paulino.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Plus (Chicago), FSN (Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Andre Rienzo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Drew Smyly (1-1, 4.00)

Smyly made two relief appearances in advance of his first start, which didn’t occur until Friday because of rainouts and off-days. The 24-year-old Little Rock, Ark., native hopes for better results after allowing four runs and six hits in three innings of Detroit’s 11-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Smyly, who is 11-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 89 appearances (4-4, 4.04 ERA in 19 starts), has trouble getting Paul Konerko out (5-for-7, home run) but handles Adam Dunn (2-for-10, homer, seven strikeouts).

Rienzo threw 26 pitches in one scoreless inning of relief Sunday in his season debut and takes the turn of Paulino, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. Rienzo went 2-3 with a 4.82 ERA in 10 starts during his rookie season of 2013, including an outing at Detroit in which he received a no-decision after yielding two runs and four hits in six innings. The 25-year-old Sao Paulo native, the first Brazilian pitcher in major league history, was 0-2 in three starts with Triple-A Charlotte.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers CF Austin Jackson did not play Tuesday after appearing in every inning of the first 16 games.

2. White Sox RF Dayan Viciedo had a career-high four hits Tuesday, raising his average to .361.

3. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler is 6-for-7 with a runner at third and less than two out this season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, White Sox 2