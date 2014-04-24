Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Chicago White Sox finished 30 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central Division last season, but it appears they will be a lot closer in 2014. Chicago will try to make it three out of four when it visits Detroit on Thursday for the finale of their four-game series. The five teams in the Central are separated by 1 1/2 games, with the first-place Tigers (10-8) one game ahead of the White Sox (11-11) - who lead the AL in scoring at 5.5 runs per contest.

Chicago rookie first baseman Jose Abreu homered for the second straight game in the first inning of Wednesday’s 6-4 victory and is off to a fast start with seven blasts and 21 RBIs. Detroit’s bullpen imploded after Drew Smyly pitched six effective innings as the White Sox loaded the bases against Evan Reed in the seventh before Ian Krol yielded Marcus Semien’s go-ahead grand slam. Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who won his 20th game of the 2013 season against Chicago, opposes Jose Quintana as the latter attempts to bounce back from a sub-par outing.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN (Detroit)

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (1-1, 3.75 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Max Scherzer (1-1, 2.33)

Quintana was roughed up for five runs and nine hits in five innings of a 6-3 loss at Texas on Saturday after beginning the season with three quality starts. The 25-year-old Colombian is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts against Detroit - 1-0, 1.80 in a pair of 2013 outings. Quintana went 9-7 with a 3.51 ERA while recording 200 innings in 33 starts in 2013 - his third season - and with staff ace Chris Sale on the disabled list, he will be counted on heavily to provide stability to the rotation.

It took Scherzer four starts to earn his first victory of the season, a 5-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in which he yielded one run and three hits while striking out nine in seven innings. The 29-year-old St. Louis native, who has 34 strikeouts in 27 frames, received only five runs of support in his first three turns. Scherzer is 8-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 18 career starts against Chicago - with one of the losses among his three in 2013 - and dominates Alexei Ramirez (4-for-42).

WALK-OFFS

1. Scherzer has struck out Chicago’s Adam Dunn and Paul Konerko 16 times apiece in a combined 77 at-bats.

2. Konerko recorded four total bases Tuesday to raise his total to 3,950, passing Hall-of-Famer Frank Thomas (3,949) for most in franchise history, and also registered career hit No. 2,300.

3. Detroit’s starters have a 2.96 ERA while the relievers are at 5.60.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, White Sox 2