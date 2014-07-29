Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers still hold a comfortable five-game lead in the American League Central, but that could change in a hurry if they don’t get their high-powered offense back on track. Detroit looks to leave behind its offensive struggles when it welcomes a surging Chicago White Sox team for a three-game series starting Tuesday. The Tigers scored a total of two runs while dropping the final three contests of their four-game road series against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend.

The White Sox have crept back into the fringes of the American League wild card race on the strength of their starting rotation, and left-hander Jose Quintana has played a big role. Quintana gioes after his first win in three meetings with Detroit this season. The series has been competitive in 2014 with the Tigers holding a 5-4 advantage and the teams having split a four-game series in Detroit during April.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox LH Jose Quintana (5-7, 3.15 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (7-4, 3.45)

Quintana has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 18 of his 21 starts in 2014, including each of his last seven outings. He has a 1.70 ERA and has racked up 49 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings over that span, though he has only two decisions -- both wins. Quintana is 2-1 with a 3.26 ERA in six career starts against Detroit, including a pair of quality starts earlier this season.

Sanchez has posted only one quality start in four outings this month, alternating wins and losses. He was fortunate to get abundant run support last time out, winning at Arizona despite allowing five runs and 11 hits over 6 1/3 innings. Sanchez is 2-3 with a 3.30 ERA in five career starts against the White Sox, and he took the loss despite a quality start the first time he faced them this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu is batting .371 with three homers during a 17-game hitting streak.

2. Tigers CF Austin Jackson has recorded multiple hits in 11 of his last 14 games, but is just 4-for-19 with four strikeouts versus Quintana.

3. White Sox C Tyler Flowers is 14-for-27 with six doubles and a homer in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 3, White Sox 2